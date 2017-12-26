Tesla shocked the collective automotive community when it debuted its new Roadster supercar just a few weeks ago. Complete with a whopping 7,376 pound-feet (10,000 Newton-meters) of torque, it has the ability to sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) 1.9 seconds, and continue on to a top speed of 250 mph (402 kmh). Allegedly. But those numbers may be seriously overstated, according to a revealing new video by the folks at Engineering Explained.

According to Jason Fenske of Engineering Explained, he claims that the Tesla Roadster's proposed torque figures are not in-line with typical vehicle performance measurement standards. By his calculations, the supercar is only able to produce 758 lb-ft (1,027 Nm) of torque, and nearly 1,000 hp (745 kW). Still impressive by modern supercar standards, but a far cry from the alleged 7,376 lb-ft (10,000 Nm) the company touted at launch.

The key distinction comes courtesy of the Tesla website, which lists 10,000 Nm of "wheel torque." According to Fenske, that number is accurate, but significantly different than the auto industry’s standard measure of engine torque. His calculations lead to the downgraded figure noted above.

Comparatively, Fenske also takes a look at the Dodge Demon, which produces 840 hp (626 kW) and 770 lb-ft (1,043 Nm) of torque, according to Dodge. By multiplying engine torque by gear ratio and final drive, Fenske was able to conclude that the muscle car produces 14,000 Nm (10,325 lb-ft) of wheel torque in first gear – even more torque than Tesla’s 10,000 Nm claim.

The eight-minute video, which breaks down the Tesla Roadster's torque figure and gives us a more detailed explanation as to how the company came to that conclusion, is well worthy of a watch. Check it out above.

Source: Engineering Explained