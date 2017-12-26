As The Grand Tour continues its... well, tour around the world, taking over exotic locales like Croatia, Italy, and even Niagara Falls, BBC's long-running Top Gear is gearing up for another season. Hosts Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris, and Rory Reid have all returned for the latest series, and the first teaser video promises plenty of fast cars and crazy antics, per usual.

In the first teaser trailer, the trio calls upon Ken Block, whom you may recognize from YouTube smash hits such as Gymhkana. Behind the wheel of a side-by-side off-road vehicle with police lights affixed, Block chases LeBlanc, Harris, and Reid as they try and outrun the hoon expert behind the wheel of three V8-powered sports cars. The cars in question are a Jaguar F-Type SVR, a Shelby Mustang GT350, and a McLaren 570S.

The short 30-second clip features plenty of aggressive driving, and even Block taking on some sweet jumps in the process. Harris is behind the wheel of the McLaren – which is good for 562 horsepower (419 kilowatts) – Reid is behind the wheel of the high-powered F-Type SVR – which pumps out 575 hp (428 kW), and LeBlanc – being the lone American host – takes on the 526-hp (392-kW) Shelby Mustang, naturally.

Unfortunately the short teaser trailer didn't reveal much, particularly when series 25 of the beloved show will make its debut. We expect to see Top Gear on-screen again sometime early in 2018. Until then, enjoy these 30 seconds of madness – we should see even more revealing trailers being released in the coming weeks leading up to an official debut date.

Source: Top Gear