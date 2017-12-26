There’s no denying that there’s no other track in the world like the Nurburgring – 12.9 miles (20.8 kilometers) of epic curves and thrilling crests winding through the lush German landscape. It’s the automotive Mecca, where automakers go to test their future vehicles and then return once the models have debuted to try and take down different records. Thankfully, it’s also the place where enthusiasts from all over the world gather to show how good they are behind the steering wheel during the so-called Touristfahrten session, when the track is open to the public on a daily basis.

Some drivers try too hard to be fast around the ‘Ring and, naturally, many of them fail. That doesn’t necessarily mean all of them crash, but many do. Still, thanks to their experience luck, many manage to avoid hitting the barriers, and a new 10-minute video compilation shows the best near-misses from the last 12 months. There are a lot of BMWs, hot hatches, tuned Porsches, several supercars, cool retro cars, and even a Ford Galaxy MPV.

This is the best moment to remind everyone planning to make a debut run around the Nurburgring that you have to be really, really careful with what you are doing on the track. As our beginner’s guide smartly advises, the best thing you can do is to find a pace you are comfortable with, but remain highly concentrated during all 120 corners. You know – you’re not going to set a new lap record anytime soon, so just enjoy the drive and be sensible.

Another important rule is to always keep your eyes on what’s going on behind you and be prepared to let that eager Porsche 911 get past you. And don’t rush into doing more than one lap without taking a break, at least until you have some experience with the circuit and know most of its corners.

Source: EMS Nordschleife TV on YouTube