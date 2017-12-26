Which diesel is for you? 530d seems to hit the sweet spot.

Diesels might be under scrutiny in the aftermath of the scandal at the Volkswagen Group, but there’s still a huge market for them in Europe. Depending on budget, BMW has a multitude of diesel engines available for the 5 Series, starting off with the entry-level 520d priced at €46,100 in its domestic market Germany. It’s basically the bread and butter of the range as it offers a decent amount of performance from its four-cylinder 2.0-liter engine developing 190 horsepower (140 kilowatts) and 400 Newton-meters (295 pound-feet) of torque.

You might also like:

Those willing to step up to the more powerful 530d have to pay at least the €55,400 and will be rewarded with a six-cylinder 3.0-liter mill rated at 265 hp (195 kW) and 457 lb-ft (620 Nm). It should be mentioned that in some markets, such as Germany, there’s a 525d version (not featured in this video) bridging the gap between the 520d and 530d, with a four-cylinder engine pushing out 231 hp (170 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) priced at €52,600.

Priced from €64,200 in Deutschland, the 540d packs 320 hp (235 kW) and 680 Nm (501 lb-ft), whereas the quad-turbo M550d monster sits on top of the diesel range with a monstrous 400 hp (294 kW) and 560 lb-ft (760 Nm). Price? That would have to be €85,000.

But numbers don’t necessarily tell the whole story, so seeing these four diesel members of the BMW 5 Series family in actual acceleration and top speed tests gives us a better look at how these models stack up. Of course, the M550d is the quickest of the bunch and is the go-to model for those looking for a performance luxury midsize sedan without any budget restrictions, but our pick of the range would have to be the 530d. It’s only slightly slower than the 540d and is €29,600 cheaper than the M550d. With the money saved, you could buy a base 2 Series Coupe.

2018 BMW M550d xDrive

2018 BMW M550d xDrive
12 photos
2018 BMW M550d xDrive 2018 BMW M550d xDrive 2018 BMW M550d xDrive 2018 BMW M550d xDrive 2018 BMW M550d xDrive 2018 BMW M550d xDrive 2018 BMW M550d xDrive 2018 BMW M550d xDrive 2018 BMW M550d xDrive 2018 BMW M550d xDrive 2018 BMW M550d xDrive 2018 BMW M550d xDrive

BMW 5 Series

BMW 5 Series

MSRP $53,395

Explore Reviews Build

More photos

2018 European Car of the Year finalists
2018 European Car of the Year finalists
2018 BMW 530e vs. 2017 Cadillac CT6 Plug-In
2018 BMW 530e vs. 2017 Cadillac CT6 Plug-In
BMW 530d for Victoria Police in Australia
BMW 530d for Victoria Police in Australia
2018 BMW M550i: Review
2018 BMW M550i: Review
2018 Alpina D5 S
2018 Alpina D5 S
BMW 5 Series Sedan And Wagon By AC Schnitzer
BMW 5 Series Sedan And Wagon By AC Schnitzer