Startech was the first tuner to work on the Bentley Bentayga back in June 2016 and now it’s ready to roll out an extensive customization program for the lavish SUV. Truth be told, the package has been around for a while, but now the tuner has released more images on Facebook to give us a better look at how it can fiddle with the exterior.

For the one percenter able to afford the Bentayga, Startech has come up with a complete wide body kit bringing all sorts of upgrades, including the beefier wheel arches. Like the carbon fiber front bumper? That will have to be a cool €3,391, which works out to about $4,022 at current exchange rates. The rear bumper comes bundled with the quad exhaust tips and an F1-like LED light and it will set you back a hefty €9,758 ($11,575).

It wouldn’t be a complete tuning package without some large wheels, which this Bentayga certainly has as it is sitting on 23-inch alloys bundled with Continental 295/35 ZR23 tires allowing Bentley’s SUV to hit 186 mph (300 kph). Those willing to fork out even more money can have roof-mounted LED daytime running lights and a carbon fiber rear spoiler lip to complement the other changes on the outside. Needless to say, sky’s the limit when it comes down to personalizing the cabin of an already ultra-luxurious SUV.

Because at 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) the Bentayga is obviously underpowered, Startech can work its magic and squeeze an extra 100 hp (75 kW) from the biturbo W12 6.0-liter engine. Available for an eye-watering €18,900 ($22,400), the power kit also adds 125 pound-feet (170 Newton-meters) of torque into the equation for a grand total of 789 lb-ft (1,070 Nm) attainable from a low 1,350 rpm.

These custom parts are no doubt pricey, but that shouldn’t be much of an issue taking into account the Bentley Bentayga is by far the most expensive SUV in the world money can buy these days. That won’t last for too long as it will be dethroned next year when Rolls-Royce will have a high-riding luxobarge of its own.

Source: Startech