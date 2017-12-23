Since the U.S. won’t be getting the five-door hatchback, it means the first-ever A-Class Sedan will act as the entry point into the Mercedes family by slotting below the fancier CLA rumored to be pushed further upmarket. Already confirmed for a 2018 reveal and launch, the compact premium sedan codenamed “V177” was seen the other day undergoing public road testing and appeared to have all of the final body panels in place.

Not only that, but the prototype also had the production-ready headlights and taillights, including the third brake light incorporated in the trunk lid. Speaking of which, the opening of the trunk appears to be quite wide for a car of this size and that means loading and unloading cargo should be a breeze as opposed to the CLA, which has a significantly narrower loading area.

29 photos

Previewed by the Concept A Sedan pictured above, the newcomer in the A-Class family is expected to cost just under $30,000 to undercut the more stylish CLA currently available from $32,700. Thanks to its boxy shape, the sedan should also prove to be more practical, not just in terms of the cargo capacity, but also as far as the amount of room available inside the cabin.

Since we’re on the subject of the interior, it’s going to be a nice place to sit in judging by the official images released by Mercedes showing the cabin of the new A-Class family. Aside from being redesigned from the ground up, the interior will also host a brand new infotainment system, which in the top specification will feature a 10.25-inch touchscreen paired with a digital instrument cluster of the same size.

In regards to the oily bits, details are rather scarce at the moment of writing. There’s a good chance the new turbocharged 1.3-liter gasoline engine developed by Renault and Mercedes will find its way inside the A-Class, but it remains to be seen whether the U.S. will get such a small engine. If by any chance it will, logic tells us the 160-hp version will be offered as the lesser 140-hp and 115-hp configurations might not be enough for North American customers.

We won’t have to wait too long to find out as the A-Class Sedan will debut sometime next year, following the hatchback’s premiere reportedly set for February 2.

Note: Pictured below is a different prototype.