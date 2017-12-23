In South Korea, Car Gives Voice Commands To You.
Controlling features in cars through voice commands isn’t anything new. For that matter, the frustration of voice commands not being understood is also quite familiar. Hyundai is looking to improve the system – and take an evolutionary step forward – with its Intelligent Personal Agent. It's a new system that uses artificial intelligence to better understand commands, but it also evaluates what’s being said and can respond to multiple commands in a single request. It’s also designed to predict the needs of the driver and provide information as needed. We’ll assume that doesn’t mean the assistant will harp on you for speeding. Again.
Hyundai is working on the feature with Silicon Valley’s SoundHound Inc., which for the last 10 years has been fine tuning its Houndify AI voice platform. Houndify’s mission is to not only better recognize the things us humans say, but to analyze and decipher what’s being said in a more conversational fashion and responding accordingly.
In a vehicle application, Hyundai’s Intelligent Personal Assistant would connect to Houndify and use the system to both respond to requests, and to provide information as needed. This means the driver could tell the Hyundai’s Intelligent Personal Agent to close the sunroof and turn on the air conditioning in a single sentence, and it would recognize both actions as separate commands. In a predictive manner, it can monitor traffic and offer suggestions for departure times, or issue reminders of upcoming meetings – all without be prompted for such things ahead of time.
“Sophisticated voice recognition and AI integration are core to effectively providing drivers with the massive content and data that future connected vehicles have to offer,” said Paul Choo, director of infotainment development group at Hyundai Motor Company. “These elements play a key role in delivering connected-car-generated information.”
Hyundai plans to unveil the new system at CES 2018 in Las Vegas, with a planned rollout of a simplified version for vehicle use possibly as soon as the 2019 model year.
Source: Hyundai
Hyundai Collaborates with SoundHound Inc. to Develop 'Intelligent Personal Agent' Voice-Control Technology
- Intelligent Personal Agent, co-developed with SoundHound, to be deployed in new models in 2019
- System serves as a proactive assistant, predicting driver needs and facilitating vehicle functions
- Advanced technology optimized for future connected car data demands
- Hyundai Motor to unveil Intelligent Personal Agent during CES 2018 in Las Vegas
SEOUL, Korea, Dec. 21, 2017 - Hyundai Motor Company took a major step towards equipping future connected vehicles with the voice recognition technology necessary to keep pace with growing, real-time data needs of drivers. Hyundai’s “Intelligent Personal Agent,” a voice-enabled virtual assistant system, will be deployed in new models set to roll out as early as 2019.
Co-developed by Hyundai and Silicon Valley-based SoundHound Inc., the leading innovator in voice-enabled AI and conversational intelligence technologies, Intelligent Personal Agent allows drivers to use voice commands for many different operations and real-time data, which connected cars of the future demand.
The Intelligent Personal Agent is unique in that it acts as a proactive assistant system, predicting the driver’s needs and providing useful information. For instance, the system may give an early reminder of an upcoming meeting and suggest departure times that account for current traffic conditions.
These personal features combine with an array of driver conveniences, such as the ability to make phone calls, send text messages, search destinations, search music, check weather and manage schedules. It also allows drivers to voice-control frequently used in-vehicle functions such as air-conditioning, sunroofs and door locks, while gathering various information about the vehicle. What’s more, the Intelligent Personal Agent supports a “Car-to-Home” service, enabling the driver to control electronic devices at home with simple voice commands.
The Intelligent Personal Agent sets itself apart from the competition with its “multiple-command recognition” function. When the user says, “Tell me what the weather will be like tomorrow and turn off the lights in our living room,” the system recognizes two separate commands in the same sentence and completes each task separately.
Intelligent Personal Assistant is based on SoundHound’s Houndify artificial intelligence (AI) platform, optimized for in-vehicle applications. When activated, the system reacts to the driver’s voice commands or questions by communicating with SoundHound AI server to search for the requested information or complete a task.
“We spent a decade developing Houndify, the most advanced voice AI platform, to enable partners the ability to create customized experiences for their products,” said Keyvan Mohajer, Founder & CEO of SoundHound Inc. “We are thrilled to work with Hyundai Motor to revolutionize the in-car experience.”
Hyundai Motor will unveil Intelligent Personal Agent during CES 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada in January. Intelligent Personal Agent will be demonstrated through a connected car cockpit equipped with the feature. The system is activated by the wake-up voice command: “Hi, Hyundai.”
Early next year, Hyundai plans to demonstrate a simplified version of the Intelligent Personal Agent, equipping next-generation Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs) scheduled for test drives on Korean public roads with the system. This test version will also be able to provide information on local sports events, including game schedules and results.
The assistant system will initially understand English, but will expand support to other major languages going forward.
Hyundai’s long partnership with SoundHound Inc. dates back to 2012. The All-New Veloster, set for launch in January 2018, will include SoundHound’s Korean music recognition service, while the English music recognition for the US market first debuted on a Genesis model in 2014.