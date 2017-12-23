Controlling features in cars through voice commands isn’t anything new. For that matter, the frustration of voice commands not being understood is also quite familiar. Hyundai is looking to improve the system – and take an evolutionary step forward – with its Intelligent Personal Agent. It's a new system that uses artificial intelligence to better understand commands, but it also evaluates what’s being said and can respond to multiple commands in a single request. It’s also designed to predict the needs of the driver and provide information as needed. We’ll assume that doesn’t mean the assistant will harp on you for speeding. Again.

Hyundai is working on the feature with Silicon Valley’s SoundHound Inc., which for the last 10 years has been fine tuning its Houndify AI voice platform. Houndify’s mission is to not only better recognize the things us humans say, but to analyze and decipher what’s being said in a more conversational fashion and responding accordingly.

In a vehicle application, Hyundai’s Intelligent Personal Assistant would connect to Houndify and use the system to both respond to requests, and to provide information as needed. This means the driver could tell the Hyundai’s Intelligent Personal Agent to close the sunroof and turn on the air conditioning in a single sentence, and it would recognize both actions as separate commands. In a predictive manner, it can monitor traffic and offer suggestions for departure times, or issue reminders of upcoming meetings – all without be prompted for such things ahead of time.

“Sophisticated voice recognition and AI integration are core to effectively providing drivers with the massive content and data that future connected vehicles have to offer,” said Paul Choo, director of infotainment development group at Hyundai Motor Company. “These elements play a key role in delivering connected-car-generated information.”

Hyundai plans to unveil the new system at CES 2018 in Las Vegas, with a planned rollout of a simplified version for vehicle use possibly as soon as the 2019 model year.

Source: Hyundai