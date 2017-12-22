Audi’s smallest crossover offering – at least in the U.S. – is getting a sporty upgrade. The German marque will introduce a new Q3 Sport trim to the lineup in 2018. But don’t let the name fool you, nearly all of the additional "sporty" cues are reserved exclusively to the exterior.

The 2018 Audi Q3 Sport Premium will start at $34,875 (including $975 destination), adding a $1,000 premium to the standard Q3. The Sport trim will get new exterior treatments like 19-inch 10-spoke wheels and brushed matte aluminum inlays, as well as features like a power tailgate, auto-dimming mirrors, and proximity key with the $1,350 Convenience Package equipped.

The next-up Sport Premium Plus will have an asking price of $36,775 for 2018, and with an optional technology pacakge – an extra $1,200 cost – will include fancy new features like a Bose audio system. If it’s sporty luxury Q3 buyers are truly after, though, the range-topping S Line Competition Package comes loaded with features.

Available as an option on the Sport Premium Plus, the $2,000 kit adds even more to the small CUV. A set of 20-inch V-spoke wheels with summer tires, a three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel with paddle shifters, sport seats, Audi drive select, a Black Optic exterior kit, black roof rails, and a black RS spoiler are all available on the package.

All told, a Q3 equipped with the Competition Package will set you back $38,775, which still makes it cheaper than the 2018 BMW X1 with an M Sport package, for what it’s worth. The updated Audi Q3 should hit dealers early in 2018.

Source: CarsDirect