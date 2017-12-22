We’ve seen the next-generation Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that will be fully revealed in just a few weeks at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. However, along with the light-duty pickup truck upgrade will come a new medium-duty Silverado work truck for 2019, and GM Authority tipped us off to its existence with these spy shots nabbed of the truck zipping through Chicago.

The truck will be co-developed with Navistar, a partnership that General Motors first announced way back in 2015. A few months ago at the Texas State Fair the automaker revealed the trucks would carry the Silverado name, specifically the Silverado 4500 and 5500. It’s not clear exactly which model we’re looking at in these photos; the photographer was able to discern “Navistar Corp” on the front door with what appeared to be a tilting front clip. Grille designs and body lines up front are obscured by camouflage wrap, but there’s no hiding the fact that this work truck will be quite beefy.

The partnership will reportedly feature rolling chassis designs from Navistar, with GM delivering mechanical components and Duramax turbo-diesel engines backed by Allison transmissions. Given the apparent size and design of the truck in these shots, we suspect Chevrolet is targeting Ford’s F-450 and F-550 trucks as well as the 4500 and 5500-series trucks from Ram.

Without clearer pictures of the front it’s hard to tell if this Chevy might be a better match for Ford’s medium-duty F-650, because that front clip does look seriously bulky. It’s also possible that GM could leave such duties to its medium-duty cab-over trucks, which are developed in conjunction with Isuzu.

The new trucks are slated to go on sale sometime next year, though it’s not yet known when a full reveal will take place.

Source: GMauthority.com