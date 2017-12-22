Spy shots allegedly revealing the front end and interior of the refreshed Jeep Renegade have leaked online. The changes aren’t nearly as radical as on the recently unveiled update for the Cherokee, but the tweaks to the little crossover are still attractive.

Jeep’s designers add more angular elements to the front of the Renegade, according to the photos posted on Instagram by Renegade Jeeps. The closely cropped picture shows revised headlights with new rectangular sections in the center, and there’s a light-colored portion around each rim.

The overall grille trim is lighter than the rest of the body, which lends a stylish, two-tone aesthetic. The cutouts around the headlights are now squared off, rather being circular. Meanwhile, the each of the seven slots appears to have sharper edges than the current ones.

The photo is too dark to point out many details in the lower fascia, but the fog lights move closer to the center versus the current model.

The other image moves inside the crossover and reveals the Renegade’s center stack. The infotainment screen appears larger, and Renegade Jeeps speculates that it’s now 8.4 inches. In terms of design, there are no longer buttons surrounding it. The knobs for the volume and radio tuning are underneath. Further down, there are the HVAC controls.

Mechanical changes for the Renegade remain the mystery. One possibility is that the model could potentially gain the new turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder from the Wrangler. The current Renegade can fit a 2.4-liter four-cylinder, so the smaller powerplant should conceivably fit under the hood.

The refreshed Renegade should debut in 2018. It would reportedly go on sale in the latter half of the year in time for the 2019 model year.

Source: Renegade Jeeps