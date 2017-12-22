The long-awaited Volkswagen Arteon is finally here… at least on European soil. The sleek CC replacement made its debut earlier this March at the Geneva Motor Show, and while our European colleagues were lucky enough to spend some time behind the wheel, we've yet to see the stunning sedan in North America. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait much longer.

According to Consumer Reports, the new VW Arteon could make its debut in the U.S. this February at the Chicago Auto Show, before going on sale later in the year. The Arteon will be marketed as a 2019 model in the U.S., and is expected to come with an asking price of around $34,500, similar to the outgoing CC. In the U.K., the Arteon starts at a respectable £34,305.

Riding on VW Group’s MQB platform, the same platform that underpins cars like the Golf, Atlas, and upcoming Jetta, among others, the U.S.-spec Arteon is expected to utilize the same 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine found in the European model. That engine delivers a respectable 276 horsepower (205 kilowatts), a significant step up from the outgoing CC's 200 hp (149 kW).

Rumor has it that alongside the standard four-cylinder, two V6-powered options could also join the lineup. A range-topping 3.0-liter VR6 is currently in development, and when available, could deliver upwards of 400 hp (298 kW) in the top-spec R trim. That type of power would put the Arteon up directly against cars like the Kia Stinger GT.

We should know all the details surrounding performance and price when the Arteon makes its North American debut at the Chicago Auto Show. Doors open to McCormick Place in Chicago on February 10.

