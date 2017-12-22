Ford has unveiled a special edition of its Focus RS for the U.K., just in time for Christmas.

The Focus RS Red Edition is...well, red; and is the perfect stocking filler. No it isn't, not unless your stocking is the size of a driveway.

Anyway, only 300 will be produced, all in the color that was previously unavailable, with a contrasting black roof, door mirrors, rear spoiler, and wheels; plus grey Brembo brake calipers.

As we know, the Focus RS comes with Ford Performance All Wheel Drive, which monitors torque distribution 100 times per second and sends up to 70 percent of the drive torque to the rear axle; Dynamic Torque Vectoring, and Torque Vectoring Control. There's also a Quaife limited-slip differential that limits the engine torque delivered to a wheel that has reduced traction on the road surface, and redistributes torque to a wheel with more traction to counteract the wheelspin that can hamper acceleration and stability.

Other standard features include partial leather Recaro shell seats in ebony, carbon fiber interior trim parts, privacy glass, rear parking sensors; electric folding mirrors, cruise control with speed limiter, Ford KeyFree system, heated steering wheel and Active City Stop .

"The Focus RS Edition represents accessible performance at its finest," said Andy Barratt, chairman and managing director, Ford of Britain. "As RS production nears its end, we wanted to celebrate with a limited run of cars for those who want to stand out as an RS fan."

The Focus RS Red Edition is available to order now through Ford dealerships in the U.K. It is priced at £36,295 (about $48,600 at current exchange rates), meaning it's over £3,000 ($4,000) more than a standard Focus RS. Production is set to start in February 2018.

Source: Ford