It’s finally happening – the two kings of the high performance premium segment are facing each other in a high-speed duel. This is not a direct drag race, but a comparison of acceleration and top speed. The two cars we are talking about are the Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG and BMW M760Li (M760i in the U.S.), which are tested by AutoTopNL, the same YouTube channel that recently recorded a 197-miles per hour (318-kilometers per hour) run in the night.

Comparing the two fastest versions of the most luxurious models from the two German brands is always fun. At least on paper, these two fast limos are quite different – the sedan from Stuttgart uses a 4.0-liter V8 biturbo, while its Bavarian rival has a mighty 6.6-liter V12. The S has 612 horsepower (456 kilowatts) versus 601 hp (449 kW) for the 7. Mercedes’ flagship model is also a tad faster from a standstill to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour), but has a slightly lower top speed.

But in reality, the situation is a bit different. The M760Li is actually the first to hit the 62 mph (100 kph) mark, but the S63 quickly catches up to 124 mph (200 kph). This is where the additional 74 pound-feet (100 Newton-meters) of torque help a lot, as the S-Class remains faster between 124 mph (200 kph) and 186 mph (300 kph). Top speed? 196 mph (315 kph) for the S63 and 197 mph (318 kph) for the M760i.

But speed, as we all know, is not everything when it comes to super luxurious powerful sedans. To help you make a good educated choice, the Dutch testers are also comparing the exhaust sounds of the V8 and V12 engines in the video above.

Thanks, Autobahn, for letting the world legally test the top speeds of different vehicles.

Source: AutoTopNL on YouTube