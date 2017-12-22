YouTube’s Tim Burton a.k.a. Shmee150 had the privilege of being invited by Mercedes to Stuttgart in order to have a detailed look at the all-new CLS. It wasn’t an ordinary version of the coupe-ified sedan as the model in question was the limited-run Edition 1 model set to be available for the next 12 months like all of the other Edition 1 cars before it.

Finished in a fancy Designo Selenite Grey Magno paint, the CLS had the AMG Line specification and was the diesel-powered 400d model, which for the time being is the most expensive of the bunch in Europe. It’s powered by the same newly developed inline-six 2.9-liter engine available in the 350d, but with more power: 340 hp (250 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm), whereas the lesser model has to make do with 286 hp (210 kW) and 442 lb-ft (600 Nm).

Shmee150 managed to learn from Mercedes that while working on the design, the goal was to bring back the magic of the original CLS by creating a similar silhouette. Inside, one significant change compared to the two models before it is the availability of a five-seat configuration - a first for the CLS – thus making the coupe-styled sedan a little bit more family-friendly.

Since we mentioned the cabin, the video gives us the lowdown on the plush interior largely inherited from the E-Class Sedan upon which the 2019 CLS is largely based. Some would have hoped for a bit more variety given the premium the CLS commands over its conventional sedan counterpart, but even so, it’s a nice place to be in.

If you’re not a big fan of diesel (it’s not like they’ll be available in the United States anyway), the CLS can be had in the gasoline-powered 450 version with an inline-six 3.0-liter unit featuring a mild hybrid configuration. It generates 367 hp (270 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm), but that electric-motor generator gives it an extra 22 hp (16 kW) and 184 lb-ft (250 Nm).

All three CLS flavors come as standard with 4Matic all-wheel drive and a nine-speed automatic transmission. A lesser 300d is in the offing with a smaller 2.0-liter while at the other end of the spectrum will be the Mercedes-AMG CLS 53. Set to debut at the North American International Auto Show in January, the range topper with a hybridized six-cylinder engine will have roughly 430 hp.