In the crazy world of automotive enthusiasts, there are some machines with cool factor that transcends normal definitions. Station wagons come to mind, not to mention Volkwagen busses and ex-police cars. Old military off-roaders are part of that club, and this vintage 1952 Dodge M37 is right up there at the top.

If this old Dodge looks a bit more aggressive than you’d expect from a stock machine, you’re right. It was actually sent to the off-road gurus at Icon back in 2010 to receive a modern update. The owner actually found it on the ranch he’d bought several years earlier, and finally decided to revive the old M37 for an on-property “party bus.” That’s quite a party bus.

As far as the updates go, pretty much everything on the mechanical side was upgraded. Power comes from a 2.8-liter International turbo diesel, managed by a five-speed manual transmission. It rides on Dana 60 axles with an Atlas transfer case, sending power front and rear to gnarly 37-inch off-road tires. It’s got locking differentials, power steering, and the brake system is massively upgraded thanks to discs from a Ford F-250. In other words, it’s actually pretty easy to drive and quite capable when it comes to tackling rough terrain.

Inside, well, it’s a proper Dodge M37. The wiring was completely redone of course, and the old gauges were ditched for new dials. New controls and switches were installed as-needed, which can control everything from the burly winch to the refrigerator hooked up in the bed. A refrigerator you say? Absolutely – this is a party bus after all. There’s even seating for 12 people in the back on a pair of bench seats.

How much will it cost to put this Derelict in your garage? Price isn’t mentioned, but the old war horse is for sale in Colorado and the video directs people to Icon’s website at icon4x4.com. Considering the smattering of aggressive off-roaders available from manufacturers and specialty shops alike, going old-school with the Dodge is a welcome change-of-pace.

Source: Jonathan Ward via YouTube