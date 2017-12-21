It was sold as a track-only Aston Martin racing car, but the RML Group in the UK has adapted one buyer’s Vulcan to become the world’s first street-legal example of the car.

The video at the top of the page shows off some of the interesting features of the new car – the so-called "Wingdicators" at the rear (the indicators are integrated into the car's massive rear wing) are sure to be a talking point among many on the ultra-exclusive machine. Other elements of the original Vulcan remain, including the distinctive lolly-stick rear lights and massive aero features.

There are new seats inside the Vulcan, and the cabin has been given a light makeover to add a little comfort to what was a relentlessly functional and spartan carbon fiber racing car interior. Among a host of other changes that RML has made to the car to make it road legal, the engineering firm has added in a trick suspension that raises the car by 30 millimeters (1.2 inches) to give it clearance for nuisance road furniture such as speed bumps.

Paul Woodman from YouTube channel Lovecars filmed a quick update on Facebook Live before driving the car, giving us a brief insight into some of the features on the newly christened road machine.

The engine has been left unchanged – the 7-liter V12 is based on the engine used in the British manufacturer’s previous-generation GT3 Vantage racing car (soon to be replaced by the latest car that was recently unveiled). It has three power settings, the most extreme of which produces a heady 820 horsepower.

The Vulcan was revealed at the 2015 Geneva motor show, but wasn’t finally made available to customers until earlier in 2017. The company offered to look after the 24 examples of the car for owners, shipping them to circuits around the world for exclusive track days. Clearly the owner of this particular example has taken advantage of the opportunity to look after the Vulcan yourself.