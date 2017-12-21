A long standing relationship in the world of motorsports is coming to an end. Autoweek reports that Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca will soon be officially known by its often-referred to shorter name of Laguna Seca. According to the report, Mazda has decided to end its naming rights agreement with the facility. In a statement, the manufacturer says it will “continue to participate in key event weekends” but that the decision to step away wasn’t an easy one. Autoweek also reports that a Mazda spokesman said the company was still “as active in motorsports as we have always been.”

In a statement to Motor1.com, Sports Car Racing Association of the Monterey Peninsula (SCRAMP) Interim CEO Michael Smith said that Mazda, along with SCRAMP and the County of Monterey have agreed to allow Mazda’s naming rights to expire. The statement also mentions current and future plans for the storied track, while suggesting the decision to end the naming rights wasn’t necessarily Mazda’s alone.

“With these changes it is important to value the relationship between the Sports Car Racing Association of the Monterey Peninsula and Mazda North American Operations,” said Smith. “It would be an understatement to say this has been a true partnership. It has greatly benefited tourism, the County and the SPCA of Monterey these past 17 years. SCRAMP and the County of Monterey, which owns the Laguna Seca Recreation Area, greatly appreciates the support of Mazda, which has long considered the iconic Laguna Seca road course to be its spiritual home.

“That being said, the objectives for Laguna Seca, as well as those of Mazda, change over time. In the case of the facility’s naming rights, Mazda, SCRAMP and the County of Monterey have chosen to allow the naming rights agreement to expire."

Mazda’s partnership with Laguna Seca began 17 years ago, though the track dates back to 1957. The 2.2-mile road course features 11 turns which includes the infamous Corkscrew – a diving left-right combination with a blind entrance and a 60-foot drop that many racers believe is the most challenging corner in the world.

“The future vision is to build on the track’s 60-year heritage and further strengthen it for the benefit of businesses in Monterey County and race fans worldwide as the Laguna Seca Recreation Area enters an aggressive new phase,” said Smith. “These improvements will raise the facility to new levels on par with entertainment facilities nationwide.”

Source: Autoweek, Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca