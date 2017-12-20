The 2018 Miata starts at $25,295, and comes with a handful of new features.
Just in time for the holidays (even though it won't go on sale until January), Mazda has rolled out a few subtle changes to its beloved MX-5 Miata for the 2018 model year. The biggest among them being the addition of features like a Dark Cherry soft top for the first time in the U.S., heated Recaro seats in the optional BBS pacakge, electric power steering, and a few others.
For 2018, customers will be able to choose between Dark Cherry and Black exclusively for the soft top, the former previously only available in the U.K. The body, meanwhile, gains new paint colors like Eternal Blue Mica, Snowflake White Pearl Mica, and Soul Red Crystal. Machine Gray Metallic, previously only available on the RF model, also joins the range.
In the cabin, new interior options like Auburn-colored and Nappa leather surfaces are available in the Grand Touring model. In the Sport model, the cabin gains standard features like a Mazda Connect infotainment system, which comes with a seven-inch full-color touchscreen display, a multi-function Commander, and HD radio connectivity. The Sport trim also makes do LED headlights and taillights, cloth bucket seats, a leather-wrapped shift knob and handbrake, and Bluetooth phone pairing.
Opt for the next-up MX-5 Club model, and new heated cloth seats with red stitching have been added, and pair with standard 17-inch dark gunmetal aluminum alloy wheels, a Bose nine-speaker Premium audio system, two USB ports, and Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic alert. The addition of the Brembo/BBS Package will tack on an extra $3,770 to the cost of your 2018 Miata, while the Brembo/BBS Recaro package adds on $4,470, and includes the aforementioned Recaro seats as the name suggests.
Performance has also been tweaked, with the rear suspension and power steering retuned to provide even better feedback. Cabin noise has also been reduced. All told, the 2018 Miata can be had for as little as $25,295 for the base Sport model (not including $890 destination), $29,155 for the Club trim, and $30,195 for the Grand Touring. The 2018 Miata will make its way to dealers by the end of the month and will go on sale in early January.
|Six-Speed Manual Transmission
|Six-Speed Automatic Transmission
|MX-5 Sport
|$25,295
|$26,645
|MX-5 Club
|$29,155
|$29,755
|Club Brembo / BBS Package
|$3,770
|N/A
|Club Brembo / BBS Recaro Package
|$4,470
|N/A
|MX-5 Grand Touring
|$30,195
|$31,270
Source: Mazda
