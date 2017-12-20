A mere 2,820 miles (4,540 kilometers) have been driven.
Before Bugatti was building the Chiron, even well before the Veyron was introduced, the French automaker built a limited number of examples of the oft-forgotten EB110 supercar. Between 1991 and 1995 just 139 vehicles rolled of the production line, each at a cost of around $380,000. While most examples of the rare supercar are now confined to collections and museums, at least one example is heading to auction where it could find its way your private collection… pending you have the cash to spend.
At the upcoming RM Sotheby’s Arizona auction in January, this rare and well-kept Bugatti EB110 will cross the auction block. It’s had only one owner since new, and has driven a mere 2,821 miles (4,540 kilometers). Under the hood is the factory-derived, quad-turbocharged 3.5-liter V12 producing 550 horsepower (410 kilowatts). From a standstill the EB110 has the ability to sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 3.6 seconds, and continue on to a top speed of 213 mph (343 kmh).
In 2005, the car in question was legally approved for road use in the U.S., and was driven only marginally by its then owner before being put into storage. The car was started up regularly and has remained in running condition since then. The Bugatti was last serviced in October of 2017 by EB110 specialists at B. Engineering, and is certified to have its original paint, interior, engine, and drivetrain.
Included in the sale is the supercar’s original purchase invoice, photos of the delivery in 1995, a tool kit, a care kit, and all of the documents chronicling its U.S. federalization. The vehicle is fully recognized by the Bugatti Club of America, and is one of just a handful of examples that remains completely original and in tact.
With that in mind, don’t expect it to go for cheap. The auction house estimates that the Bugatti could fetch anywhere from $750,000 to $950,000 when it crosses the block later next month – making it nearly as expensive as a new Chiron.
1993 Bugatti EB110 Auction
With only 139 EB110s produced, finding an all-original EB110 is very rare, and finding one that is offered from single ownership in a unique color combination and that is U.S. road legal is next to impossible. This EB110 GT could very well be the best of its kind.