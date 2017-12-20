The 2018 Jeep Wrangler JL starts at just $26,995 – a reasonable ask for such an advanced 4x4. That base price is for the two-door Sport model, with the most expensive model of the bunch being the four-door Rubicon Unlimited, which asks $40,495 starting. But how far can you drive up the price tag when adding all available options?

Jeep has opened up its online configurator for all 2018 JL models, including the range-topping Unlimited Rubicon. With every option box ticked, the most expensive Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon will set you back $57,310. And there are plenty of options to choose from.

One of the most expensive options comes in the form of the new eight-speed automatic transmission, which adds an extra $2,000 to the MSRP over the standard six-speed manual. LED lighting, meanwhile, is another $895, while a trailer tow and HD electrical system ($795), an 8.4-inch infotainment system ($1,295), and a dual top ($2,195), push the price even higher.

On the exterior, all nine paint colors come standard, even the eye-searing Mojito! finish pictured here. Four roof options are available, and each come at an extra cost. The Premium Black Sunrider soft top costs $595, the Premium Tan Sunrider soft top costs $795, the Black Freedom three-piece hard top costs $1,095, and the body color Freedom three-piece hard top is the most expensive at $1,200.

Two wheel options are also available, including standard 17-inch polished wheels with black pockets, and optional $795 17-inch black wheels with a polished lip. Both wheel options come wrapped in standard LT285/70R BSW off-road tires, while body color fenders flares are another $395.

In the cabin things get even more pricey. Leather-trimmed bucket seats – available in either black or black and Heritage Tan – can be had for $1,495. All-weather floor mats are an extra $130, a hard top headliner is another $525, and remote proximity keyless entry is $495.

All told, a whopping $15,620 worth of options can be added to the range-topping Unlimited Rubicon, and with a $1,195 destination charge, it brings the total price to $57,310. If you’d rather opt for a fully-loaded two-door Rubicon, the price drops to $52,480. All options currently come equipped with the 3.6-liter V6 exclusively, but if we had to guess, the 2.0-liter turbo should up the price even more when it debuts in just a few months.