Concept for the new luxury crossover will debut in January.
This is our first teaser of the 2019 Acura RDX Prototype, which will be formally revealed next month at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show. Although it’s classified as a “Prototype,” recent experience teaches us that Acura and Honda “prototypes” are typically extremely close to their production counterparts. That means we can expect to see a lot of this design language in the finished product.
That design language, incidentally, fits under a new banner that Acura calls “Precision Crafted Performance.” The automaker says the RDX Prototype’s outside is inspired by the look of the Precision concept from the 2016 Detroit show. The inside, meanwhile, will follow on cues set out by the Precision Cockpit concept from the 2016 Los Angeles show.
From what we can see so far, the 2019 RDX Prototype will have a low-cut roofline and plenty of creases all over its bodywork. The teaser video (above) suggests that Acura’s signature grille shape and striking LED headlights will dominate the nose, while the cabin will feature a large infotainment screen perched atop the dashboard, with a waterfall-like arrangement of controls below it.
While there are few details about the oily bits, Acura says the 2019 RDX Prototype rides on a new platform that is exclusive to Acura – i.e. not shared with any Honda product. The company characterizes this debut as the, “most extensive Acura redesign in more than a decade.”
The current, second-generation Acura RDX was introduced in 2012 and was facelifted in 2016, so we’re about due for an all-new version. So far this year, the RDX accounts for a third of all Acura sales (the three-row MDX just slightly outsells the RDX), underlining the model’s importance as luxury buyers continue to favor crossovers and SUVs.
Honda, meanwhile, will also have a big Detroit debut, with teaser images of the 2019 Insight already released.
Source: Acura
All-new Acura RDX Prototype Teased Ahead of Detroit World Debut
Dec 20, 2017 - TORRANCE, Calif.
- Teaser video highlights sleeker, more evocative exterior styling and a completely new interior design of perennial top-seller
- Most extensive Acura redesign in more than a decade
- Best performing, most premium RDX ever to debut January 15 at 11:05 a.m. EST at North American International Auto Show
- Reveal to be Live Streamed through Acura social media channels Facebook.com/Acura, YouTube.com/Acura and Twitter.com/Acura
The third-generation Acura RDX Prototype will make its world debut at the 2018 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) on January 15 at 11:05 a.m. EST. Representing the most extensive Acura redesign in more than a decade, the new RDX is the first in a new generation of Acura products inspired by "Precision Crafted Performance" and signals the beginning of a new era for the luxury automaker.
Designed and developed for the first time in America, the new RDX will be built on a new, Acura-exclusive platform and incorporates key design elements of two recent concepts – the Acura Precision Concept and Acura Precision Cockpit. The exterior styling adapts the low, wide and sleek presence of the Precision Concept to an SUV, and features strong character lines that run along the entire profile of the vehicle. From the Precision Cockpit, the third-generation RDX features an all-new interior design, user interface and operating system designed from a clean sheet.
The Acura RDX is a perennial best-seller in the premium-entry SUV segment, which is on pace to unseat entry-premium sedans as the highest volume segment of the luxury market. The RDX has recorded five consecutive years of record sales and seven straight years of year-over-year sales growth.