This is our first teaser of the 2019 Acura RDX Prototype, which will be formally revealed next month at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show. Although it’s classified as a “Prototype,” recent experience teaches us that Acura and Honda “prototypes” are typically extremely close to their production counterparts. That means we can expect to see a lot of this design language in the finished product.

That design language, incidentally, fits under a new banner that Acura calls “Precision Crafted Performance.” The automaker says the RDX Prototype’s outside is inspired by the look of the Precision concept from the 2016 Detroit show. The inside, meanwhile, will follow on cues set out by the Precision Cockpit concept from the 2016 Los Angeles show.

From what we can see so far, the 2019 RDX Prototype will have a low-cut roofline and plenty of creases all over its bodywork. The teaser video (above) suggests that Acura’s signature grille shape and striking LED headlights will dominate the nose, while the cabin will feature a large infotainment screen perched atop the dashboard, with a waterfall-like arrangement of controls below it.

While there are few details about the oily bits, Acura says the 2019 RDX Prototype rides on a new platform that is exclusive to Acura – i.e. not shared with any Honda product. The company characterizes this debut as the, “most extensive Acura redesign in more than a decade.”

The current, second-generation Acura RDX was introduced in 2012 and was facelifted in 2016, so we’re about due for an all-new version. So far this year, the RDX accounts for a third of all Acura sales (the three-row MDX just slightly outsells the RDX), underlining the model’s importance as luxury buyers continue to favor crossovers and SUVs.

Honda, meanwhile, will also have a big Detroit debut, with teaser images of the 2019 Insight already released.

Source: Acura