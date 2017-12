Words can’t even begin to describe how important the McLaren F1 is to the automotive world. It’s a vehicle that totally changed the definition of a supercar, pushed the boundaries, and achieved things no other car had before.

Given this amazing heritage, every single F1 on the planet should be treated in the best possible way and McLaren knows that pretty well. That’s why the British exotic manufacturer is opening its first dedicated service center for the F1 in North America, which will be operated by McLaren Philadelphia, but will function separately from the main retail facility.

The center is created to replicate the services provided by MSO at its headquarters and becomes only the second authorized service facility outside of Woking. The staff in Philadelphia have been trained and educated by MSO specialists on the complete F1 service experience.

The F1 was never imported officially to the United States, but it is believed that more than 20 examples are currently located in North America. The new service center means their owners will no longer have to ship their cars to the United Kingdom for maintenance and repairs.

Each year the F1 requires full suspension inspection with full “vehicle shakedown” on a closed test track, where test drivers make high speed runs to inspect the overall condition of the car. Every second annual service requires “a higher level of inspection” and includes a brake service and flush, a more in-depth vehicle alignment, CV joint service, air-conditioning service, and coolant service.

With only 106 examples produced, the F1 is one of the rarest vehicles in the world today. It remains the fastest naturally-aspired road car ever built with its 0-60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) time of just 3.2. This is possible thanks to the massive 6.1-liter V12 BMW-sourced engine, delivering 627 horsepower (468 kilowatts).

Source: McLaren