Based on the Cooper S, the fancy Mini loaded with goodies will be limited to just 30 units.
Mini Australia has decided to give the Cooper S Clubman a bit more pizzazz through a high-end special edition equipped with numerous extras from the Mini Yours personalization catalogue. To make it stand out from the lesser versions, the car has received an exclusive White Silver metallic paint adorned with “Masterpiece Edition” badges slapped onto the C-pillars to further denote it’s not a run-of-the-mill Clubman.
It’s the same story with those 18-inch wheels finished in dark spectre gray as these can be had only with this special edition. Rounding off the changes on the outside are the black accents applied onto the side mirror caps, roof rails, and the hood stripes, while the side scuttles have a Black Jack theme as a nod to the company’s British roots.
Once you virtually hop inside the cabin, the Clubman Masterpiece greets you with leather upholstery in carbon black to complement the cosmetic tweaks on the outside. Mini will also throw in heated and electrically operated front seats to sweeten the deal. An anthracite headliner, sports steering wheel clad in leather, and fancy floor mats are also part of the package.
The Clubman tries to live up to its pompous name with a generous amount of standard equipment, including everything from a glass panoramic sunroof to an 8.8-inch infotainment system with navigation. It also has wireless charging and a head-up display, so it comes as no surprise that Mini Australia is asking a hefty $55,210 (AUD).
Being based on the Cooper S, it means motivation is provided by a turbocharged, four-cylinder 2.0-liter engine delivering 189 horsepower (141 kilowatts) and 206 pound-feet (280 Newton-meters) of torque, good for a sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in 7.1 seconds.
Billed as being the halo model for the Cooper S family, the Masterpiece Edition will be limited to only 30 examples, each fitted with an individually numbered plaque to reflect the car’s special status.
Mini Cooper S Clubman Masterpiece Edition
- Limited production Masterpiece Edition offers exclusivity and premium customer value for popular Cooper S Clubman
- White Silver exterior colour is new to Clubman and unique to Masterpiece Edition
- Standard specification enhanced by selective MINI Yours personalisation equipment
- Individual build plaque commemorates ‘one of 30’ status
- Masterpiece Edition is now available in MINI dealerships
MINI Australia is proud to reveal pricing and specification details for the exclusive MINI Cooper S Clubman Masterpiece Edition.
Limited to only 30 units, the Masterpiece Edition builds on the popular Cooper S Clubman with unique touches that further enhance the vehicle’s overall appeal.
“The Cooper S Clubman Masterpiece Edition brings an ultra-exclusive MINI experience,” says Tony Sesto, MINI Australia General Manager.
“As well as a strong uplift in look and feel – thanks largely to considered inclusions taken from the MINI Yours personalisation programme – the Masterpiece Edition offers true exclusivity with its unique exterior and ‘one of 30’ collectability status. It’s an ideal halo for the MINI Cooper S family.”
MINI Cooper S Clubman Masterpiece Edition pricing: $55,210*
Unique exterior adds sophisticated feel
The latest-generation Clubman has already been lauded for its attractive combination of appearance and practicality.
Building further on this unique market offering, the MINI Cooper S Clubman Masterpiece Edition offers a hand-picked selection from the vast MINI Yours personalisation catalogue to create a stand-out limited-edition offering in this segment.
The White Silver metallic paint finish is unique to the Clubman Masterpiece Edition, and is further highlighted by exclusive ‘Masterpiece Edition’ badges to the C-pillars.
This stylish exterior is augmented by distinctive 18-inch light alloy road wheels in a Masterpiece-specific design, finished in dark spectre grey.
Contrasting exterior sections in black include roof rails, roof, mirror caps and bonnet stripes, while the side scuttles are finished in ‘Black Jack’ – a reference to the MINI’s British heritage.
Interior packed with high-end materials and the latest infotainment technologies
Immediately, the Masterpiece Edition’s interior captures your attention with its mix of premium materials and key technologies.
Supple MINI Yours ‘Leather Lounge’ seats are trimmed in carbon black, the front seats electrically-operated and equipped with seat heating as standard.
The Piano Black illuminated MINI Yours interior styling package contrasts with Chrome line interior trims, while the MINI Yours sports leather steering wheel, Anthracite headliner and ‘Essentials’ diamond-pattern deep floor mats bring additional sophistication.
These premium touchpoints sit alongside key standard equipment offerings, including a glass panoramic sunroof, MINI Navigation with 8.8-inch screen, Apple CarPlay preparation, wireless phone charging and the intuitive MINI Head up Display.
Wireless phone charging and the latest suite of MINI Connected journey management features further MINI’s reputation for technological innovation, while an engine-bay designation plaque proudly displays the limited nature of the Masterpiece Edition.
MINI Cooper S Clubman Masterpiece Edition: Performance and efficiency
|
Engine
|
Power/Torque
|
Zero -
|
Fuel Use
|
CO2
|
2.0-litre 4-cyl
|
141kW/280Nm
|
7.1sec
|
5.9L/100km
|
138g/km
Warranty and Servicing
All new MINIs are covered by a three year/unlimited kilometre warranty, while service and selected maintenance costs can now be covered by a single, one-off advance payment with MINI Service Inclusive.
MINI Service Inclusive offers two packages, Basic and Plus. Basic provides scheduled servicing cover, while Plus combines scheduled servicing and selected maintenance items.
MINI Service Inclusive takes care of scheduled servicing costs for five years or 80,000km, whichever comes first. MINI Service Inclusive plan provides a long term solution enabling cover to be extended and transferred to future vehicle owners before expiry.
*Manufacturer’s Recommended List Price is shown and includes GST and Luxury Car Tax (LCT) – if applicable, but excludes dealer charges, stamp duty, statutory charges and onroad charges, which are additional and vary between dealers and States/Territories. Customers are advised to contact their nearest MINI dealer for all pricing inquiries.