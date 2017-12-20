Mini Australia has decided to give the Cooper S Clubman a bit more pizzazz through a high-end special edition equipped with numerous extras from the Mini Yours personalization catalogue. To make it stand out from the lesser versions, the car has received an exclusive White Silver metallic paint adorned with “Masterpiece Edition” badges slapped onto the C-pillars to further denote it’s not a run-of-the-mill Clubman.

It’s the same story with those 18-inch wheels finished in dark spectre gray as these can be had only with this special edition. Rounding off the changes on the outside are the black accents applied onto the side mirror caps, roof rails, and the hood stripes, while the side scuttles have a Black Jack theme as a nod to the company’s British roots.

Once you virtually hop inside the cabin, the Clubman Masterpiece greets you with leather upholstery in carbon black to complement the cosmetic tweaks on the outside. Mini will also throw in heated and electrically operated front seats to sweeten the deal. An anthracite headliner, sports steering wheel clad in leather, and fancy floor mats are also part of the package.

The Clubman tries to live up to its pompous name with a generous amount of standard equipment, including everything from a glass panoramic sunroof to an 8.8-inch infotainment system with navigation. It also has wireless charging and a head-up display, so it comes as no surprise that Mini Australia is asking a hefty $55,210 (AUD).

Being based on the Cooper S, it means motivation is provided by a turbocharged, four-cylinder 2.0-liter engine delivering 189 horsepower (141 kilowatts) and 206 pound-feet (280 Newton-meters) of torque, good for a sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in 7.1 seconds.

Billed as being the halo model for the Cooper S family, the Masterpiece Edition will be limited to only 30 examples, each fitted with an individually numbered plaque to reflect the car’s special status.

Source: Mini