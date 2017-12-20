Here at Motor1.com we like to pass the time talking about all kinds of crazy-fast machines. What defines crazy fast you ask? These days, that seems to be a metric that’s constantly sliding further and further towards the insane end of a very long measuring stick. How do you quantify speed in a world where street-legal hypercars are closing in on 300 mph, and 600-horsepower factory-stock daily drivers are almost commonplace?

That’s why we’re rather fond of this video, which features a car packing just 362 horsepower. It’s the Mercedes-AMG SLC43, the small two-seater Merc with a retractable hardtop and a modest biturbo V6 under the hood that, if we’re honest, is easily eclipsed by a multitude of pickup trucks and sport-utility vehicles these days. It definitely lives in the shadow of pretty much every other AMG model, but let’s revisit that question about quantifying fast.

Mercedes says this car will hit 60 mph in 4.6 seconds and reach an electronically limited top speed of 155. The folks at AutoTopNL put that to the test with some blasts down the German Autobahn where such speeds are allowed, and we suspect they had a great time doing it. The traffic appeared to be light, and the SLC43 had no problem reaching an indicated 254 km/h, which translates to about 157 mph. Without the limiter, we suspect the little AMG has quite a bit more to give.

But is it fast? Hell yes it’s fast. We challenge anyone to get behind the wheel of a two-seater, hit 60 mph in under five seconds, max out at 155, and not call the experience both fast and fun. It may only have 362 hp, but it’s usable at pretty much any speed – cars with twice the power will have engines electronically dialed back by the traction control anyway, or spin themselves silly until higher speeds are attained. Not that there’s anything wrong with that.

Point being, with quite a few showroom-stock cars now able to pull 10-second quarter-miles times and reach 60 mph in under three seconds, this Mercedes-AMG SLC 43 clip is a nice reminder that going a couple seconds slower is still fast, too.

Source: AutoTopNL via YouTube