If you want to be the star of the next track day and have $645,000 to spend, then this 2000 Lamborghini Diablo GTR currently for sale in Marina Del Ray, California, would give its new owner instant popularity upon unloading at the local circuit. Lambo produced just 30 of these race-ready coupes, and this was the 19th example out of the factory.

Unveiled at the 1999 Geneva Motor Show, the GTR took the already hardcore Diablo GT and tailored it specifically for lapping circuits. Like the GT, many of the body panels were carbon fiber to save weight. The GTR also featured a stripped interior with a just racing seat and integrated roll cage. Plexiglas windows shed some pounds, too. In total, the diet knocked the GTR down to just 3,076 pounds (1,395 kilograms).

Behind the driver, there is a 6.0-liter V12 that Lamborghini tunes to 590 horsepower (440 kilowatts) and 472 pound-feet of torque (640 Newton-meters), and it routes through a five-speed manual. The setup is potent enough to get the track car to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.5 seconds and to a top speed of 211 mph (339 kmh).

This car started its competition career in 2001, and the Lamborghini racing specialists at Reiter Engineering campaigned in the 2002 Supertrophy series. The seller doesn't detail the coupe's provenance after that year but mentions a comprehensive restoration that happened in 2012 and 2013, including painting the exterior this eye-popping shade of orange at that time.

Given the low production number, Diablo GTRs don't come up for sale very often. The gallery above shows the 22nd sample, which is still for sale in Denmark after months on the market.

Source: Motor GT