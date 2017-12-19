Why spend more than half-a-million dollars on a Mercedes-G63 6x6 when Hennessey is offering a similar six-wheeled conversion at a fraction of the price? The Texas tuner today released full pricing and order details for its Ford Raptor-based VelociRaptor 6x6, which starts at a slightly more reasonable $349,000.

Just 50 examples of the VelociRaptor will be built, and will be available to customers around the world. So get it while you still can. The truck was initially teased at SEMA earlier in the year, and each example takes more than 11 months to complete in full. The new creation acts as a sort of spiritual successor to the standard four-wheeled Hennessey VelociRaptor that was introduced in 2010, says the company.

"The VelociRaptor 6x6's appearance at SEMA was just a sneak peek, but we are done teasing," said John Hennessey, Founder and CEO of Hennessey Performance Engineering. "It is time to uncage our monster of a truck."

Power comes courtesy of a 602-horsepower (448-kilowatts), 622 pound-foot (843 Newton-meters) of torque V8 engine, giving the beastly SUV 152 hp (113 kW) and 172 lb-ft (233 Nm) torque more than the factory Raptor. All that added oomph gives it the ability to sprint to 60 miles per hour in just 4.9 seconds, and performance add-ons like six 20-inch wheels and Toyo Open Country tires, a Fox suspension, and 6x6 locking rear axles assure it’s just as capable on the road as it is off.

If you’d rather have a Hennessey Raptor of the four-wheeled variety, the company still offers the option. The VelociRaptor 600 comes with features like a raised suspension, 35-inch Toyo off-road tires, a 600-hp engine (447-kW), and a limited production run of just 100 examples. Both vehicles can be ordered through the Hennessey website.

Source: Hennessey