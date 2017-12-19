BMW leads off its press release for the new X7 by saying that production of the first pre-production X7 models has begun. What does that mean for buyers eagerly awaiting the new larger-than-life sports-activity vehicle from Munich? Not much, aside from knowing that we'll be seeing a few big Bimmers running around the world for the next several months, wearing funky camouflage wrappings while testing various components to be sure it actually works in the real world.

Awkward introduction aside, the new flagship SUV from BMW will certainly draw plenty of design inspiration from the X7 Concept revealed earlier this year at the Frankfurt Motor Show. Among the many photos showcasing this first pre-production model on the assembly line, we can see the larger-than-life grille from the concept is in full affect, along with the narrow LED headlights. We can also see the front fascia has mercifully ditched at least some of concept’s squared-off chin for something a bit more conservative – to a degree at least. That X7 silhouette exiting the plant still has quite the boxy look to it.

As you would expect, no details have been released just yet though the assembly photos show what appears to be a V8 under the hood, with a panoramic sunroof replacing the spiffy glass roof we saw on the concept. It’s being built at BMW’s assembly plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, sharing the assembly line with its smaller X5 and X6 siblings. The X3 and X4 are also built at the same location.

The X7 Concept met with mixed reviews on its styling, so it will be interesting to see if BMW makes any changes to the final product over the next 12 months of testing. Despite the assembly line photos, the pre-production models have been given a camouflage wrap to hide the “final look.” That could mean some design cues may not be set in stone.

We will find out when production on the, ah, production version begins late next year.

Source: BMW