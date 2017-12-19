Maserati will halt production once again due to slow sales for the company’s models, and assembly of most products won’t get back underway until January 15. Slow sales in China are largely to blame for the latest stoppage.

According to Automotive News Europe, the company will put Ghibli and Quattroporte production on hold from December 15 to January 15. Levante assembly will stop from December 20 to January 15, and the GranTurismo and Grancabrio will not be built from December 15 to January 8.

"It is clear that production is slowing down and investment in new models are on hold," union boss Federico Bellono told Automotive News Europe.

Maserati stopped Levante production two other times this year. The automaker cited new import rules in China as hurting demand for the SUV there. Halting assembly lets the supply of the SUV match up closer with the predicted demand.

Maserati boss Reid Bigland says that there “isn’t any big rush” for the brand to add a smaller crossover to its lineup. Rumors suggest that an Alfa Romeo Stelvio-based SUV could join the range, but Bigland doesn’t seem to be in a hurry. He doesn’t want the tinier model unless it’s “sufficiently differentiated” from the Alfa Romeo version.

The company will reportedly grow the Levante lineup soon by launching a high-performance GTS variant (spy shots above). Power would reportedly come from a version of the Ferrari-derived 3.8-liter biturbo V8 with an estimated 570 horsepower (425 kilowatts).

Further down the line, Maserati will reportedly bring out a new GranTurismo in 2020. It’ll allegedly move to a new all-aluminum platform and will possibly use a powertrain with an electrically driven compressor. The move will be part of electrifying the powertrain of half the automaker’s range by 2022.

Source: Automotive News Europe