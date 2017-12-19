Saleen shocked nearly everyone at the Los Angeles Auto Show when it debuted its handsome new S1 sports car. The American company that had seen its fair share of financial struggle was back in a big way, and the prototype sports car at the auto show stand was proof of that. But even before the S1 makes its way to the production line, the company is offering up a handful of revived S7s.

The S7 Le Mans Edition will see just seven examples built, each at a cost of $1 million. The car was originally previewed in 2016, but now it appears at least one example has been built. Under the hood will be a 7.0-liter biturbo V8 engine good for 1,300 horsepower (969 kilowatts), paired to a longitudinal, six-speed synchromesh gearbox with a limited-slip differential. It also has a metallic clutch with 8.0-inch twin-disc hydraulic actuation bow-through uprights.

12 photos

The custom S7 will come finished in a unique black and silver paint scheme with clear-coated carbon fiber throughout. The supercar will ride on a set of forged five-spoke wheels equipped with center locking wheel nuts, measuring in at 19 x 9.5-inches in the front, and 20 x 12.0 inches in the rear. The wheels will come wrapped in high-performance tires, naturally.

In the cabin, features like air conditioning, an LED display, a race-inspired central-mounted digital tachometer, and even a backup camera will come standard. The performance sports seats will come finished in a dual leather and Alcantara mix, with a matching suede steering wheel. "True to our form, we are bringing back America’s only true supercar," said Steve Saleen. "We are celebrating our winning heritage and advancing the performance DNA that Saleen was built around."

While most of us aren't able to afford the million-dollar special edition, thankfully the S1 sports car will be much cheaper when it goes on sale next summer. Saleen estimates that the coupe will be available for around $100,000 beginning in 2018.

Source: Saleen