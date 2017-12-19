The newly launched Porsche Tracks pop-up exhibition in Madrid, Spain, looks like a great place to visit, even if you’re not doing holiday shopping. If you happen to be in the city, the site is open until December 30 (except on Christmas Day), and there’s no admission charge to check it out. The automaker generally sets these places up in public spaces in cities like New York or Shanghai, but this is the first time for the company to construct one within a historic building.

What can I see at Porsche Tracks?

Walking into the event, visitors get a look at some of Porsche’s current models, including a Cayenne, Panamera Sport Turismo, and 911. The first room of the exhibition focuses on the company’s history with an interesting presentation. People can pick up fake vinyl records and place them on a player to view videos about the company.

Next, there’s a view of Porsche’s future because the Mission E concept is on display. Visitors can also put on a VR headset to get a deeper view of the company’s upcoming EV before the production version arrives in just a couple years.

Folks can learn even more about the Mission E in the next space. In the room, people can sip a drink while recharging their phone. Projected videos with audio from Bose offer more details about Porsche’s electrification initiative, too.

Videogames, virtual reality ... and works of art

The Design Corner room is mainly for kids, but adults can have plenty of fun there, too. Various templates let people design Porsches on a blackboard.

The Experience Center next door offers more high-tech experiences like driving a Porsche 911 GT2 RS in Forza Motorsport 7 or checking out the brand’s show space in Los Angeles in virtual reality.

At this point, it might be good to sit back and relax. In the art gallery, visitors can take a seat in cozy chairs and admire the work of Spanish artist Manu Campa. Naturally, the canvases depict a variety of Porsches.

The final space at Porsche Tracks is the Legends Lounge that focuses on the brand’s past. In the seating area, the company has a restored 356 and 1973 911 S on display. The latter was a gift from famed racing driver Jacky Ickx to his daughter, Vanina.

Motor1.com’s Spainish team was able to visit Porsche Tracks and created the video tour below. If you’re not able to make it to Madrid in the next few weeks to see the exhibit in person, this is the next best thing to being there.