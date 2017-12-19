The new Insight will be powered by Honda's two-motor hybrid system.
Update: Full images of the 2019 Honda Insight prototype have been added to the story following an early release.
Honda is heading to the 2018 Detroit Auto Show, and when it does, the Japanese marque will introduce an all-new third-generation version of its longstanding Insight hybrid. The lone teaser image pictured here doesn't show much, but it gives us our first glimpse at the hybrid sedan’s sleek new design prior to its January debut.
The new Insight will offer "premium style and high fuel efficiency," says the company in a press release. The vehicle will be positioned above the Civic in the lineup, but likely under the Accord, and will utilize the latest generation of Honda’s two-motor hybrid system for added efficiency. But don’t think it will be just another rival to the Prius.
"With its sophisticated styling, dynamic stance, ample interior space and best-in-class performance, the all-new Insight embodies Honda's approach to creating electrified vehicles without the typical tradeoffs," said Henio Arcangeli, Jr., senior vice president of Automobile Sales at American Honda.
The 2019 Honda Insight will be introduced to buyers next full in summer of 2018, almost exactly 20 years after it first debuted in the U.S. The company hasn’t divulged any type of performance figures just yet, but we expect an improvement over the outgoing model in terms of efficiency. The second-gen Insight returned 41 city and 44 highway miles per gallon.
Back in August our spy photographers captured what we believed to be a prototype for the Insight, featuring a Civic-like design – covered extensively by camouflage, of course – and a number of sensors on the roof and bumpers, likely measuring its hybrid powertrain. The new Insight, Honda hopes, will aid in electrifying two-thirds of its global auto sales by 2030.
Source: Honda
2019 Honda Insight Prototype
The Honda Insight Prototype will make its world debut at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit on January 15, 2018 as the precursor to the all-new 2019 Honda Insight – an upscale, stylish five-passenger sedan positioned above the Civic in Honda's passenger car lineup. The all-new Insight utilizes the latest generation of Honda's innovative two-motor hybrid system and will launch next summer as the newest electrified vehicle in the Honda lineup.
"With its sophisticated styling, dynamic stance, ample interior space and best-in-class performance, the all-new Insight embodies Honda's approach to creating electrified vehicles without the typical tradeoffs," said Henio Arcangeli, Jr., senior vice president of Automobile Sales and general manager of the Honda Division, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "You won't have to be an electrification advocate to appreciate the new Insight – it's a great car in its own right, independent of what's happening under the hood."
Introduced in 1999, the first-generation Insight was America's first hybrid vehicle and a technological tour de force with optimized aerodynamics and a lightweight aluminum structure. As a result, the 2-door Insight launched as the most fuel-efficient EPA certified gasoline-fueled vehicle with a highway rating of 70 miles per gallon. It was the first Honda vehicle to utilize Honda's Integrated Motor Assist (IMA) hybrid system.
The second-generation Insight made its debut in 2009 as the most affordable hybrid on the market. With its 5-door, 5-passenger design, the second-gen Insight offered increased space and utility while continuing to employ the IMA hybrid system.
The all-new 2019 Insight takes an entirely new approach with the styling, packaging, premium features and performance desired by mainstream car buyers – a hybrid vehicle without any inherent compromise. Unlike the first two generations of Insight, the all-new model will be powered by Honda's two-motor hybrid system offering fuel economy that is competitive with other compact hybrid models.
"At the 2017 North American International Auto Show we announced our Honda Electrification Initiative with the intention to make two-thirds of Honda's global vehicle sales electrified vehicles by 2030," said Arcangeli, "With the Insight launching later in 2018 as the fifth electrified vehicle brought to market over the past year, we're demonstrating our commitment to that goal."
The Insight – to be manufactured at Honda's Greensburg, Indiana plant, alongside Civic and CR-V using domestic and globally sourced parts – will join the Clarity series (Clarity Fuel Cell, Clarity Electric and Clarity Plug-in Hybrid) and the all-new 2018 Accord Hybrid, arriving at dealerships nationwide early next year.