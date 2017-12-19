Update: Full images of the 2019 Honda Insight prototype have been added to the story following an early release.

Honda is heading to the 2018 Detroit Auto Show, and when it does, the Japanese marque will introduce an all-new third-generation version of its longstanding Insight hybrid. The lone teaser image pictured here doesn't show much, but it gives us our first glimpse at the hybrid sedan’s sleek new design prior to its January debut.

The new Insight will offer "premium style and high fuel efficiency," says the company in a press release. The vehicle will be positioned above the Civic in the lineup, but likely under the Accord, and will utilize the latest generation of Honda’s two-motor hybrid system for added efficiency. But don’t think it will be just another rival to the Prius.

"With its sophisticated styling, dynamic stance, ample interior space and best-in-class performance, the all-new Insight embodies Honda's approach to creating electrified vehicles without the typical tradeoffs," said Henio Arcangeli, Jr., senior vice president of Automobile Sales at American Honda.

The 2019 Honda Insight will be introduced to buyers next full in summer of 2018, almost exactly 20 years after it first debuted in the U.S. The company hasn’t divulged any type of performance figures just yet, but we expect an improvement over the outgoing model in terms of efficiency. The second-gen Insight returned 41 city and 44 highway miles per gallon.

Back in August our spy photographers captured what we believed to be a prototype for the Insight, featuring a Civic-like design – covered extensively by camouflage, of course – and a number of sensors on the roof and bumpers, likely measuring its hybrid powertrain. The new Insight, Honda hopes, will aid in electrifying two-thirds of its global auto sales by 2030.

Source: Honda