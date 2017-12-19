Lexus has released the second teaser of the upcoming LF-1 Limitless concept just in time for the Christmas holiday. The luxury automaker from Japan is giving us a glimpse of the study’s front end with a lights display, shaping a promising design. The crossover with “no limits” will feature an evolution of Lexus current design language with aggressive headlights and what appear to be distinctive LED daytime running lights integrated into the front bumper.

Previous LF-1 Limitless teaser image: Lexus LF-1 Limitless Concept Previews A New Flagship SUV

Lexus remains coy on details, only re-confirming the concept will make its official debut at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit in January 2018. We know from the previous teaser image that the LF-1 Limitless has been designed in cooperation with CALTY in Southern California, the same studio that penned the look of the FT-1 sports car, and is going to look dramatically different than the current range-topper in the marque’s SUV lineup – the Toyota Land Cruiser-based LX.

We are promised the study, and probably the production model based on it, will redefine “the boundaries of luxury" and will be the "next genre in luxury crossover vehicles." That’s quite promising, but we will have to wait for more official details to see what Lexus is referring to. If you want to be one of the first to see the new concept, but can’t make it to the Detroit show, the brand invites you to watch its premiere live via a livestream on its website.

If the production version of the LF-1 Limitless receives the green light, it will be positioned at the very top of Lexus’ SUV range. On the other side of the spectrum, the manufacturer plans to launch the entry-level UX crossover, which will effectively replace the axed CT200h.

Source: Lexus