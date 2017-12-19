Spy photos already made it fairly clear that the refreshed 2019 Jeep Cherokee featured a new nose with unified headlights, but Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has now confirmed these suspicions by releasing the first official images of the updated SUV. The full debut with all the details will come at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on January 16.

Jeep’s photos depict the Cherokee with two different front-end designs. The red SUV is likely the high-end Trailhawk variant because of the tow hooks poking out of the bumper and the high-mounted fog lights. Conversely, the silver example has a more conventional nose without the hooks. The Trailhawk also seems to have a slightly higher ride height for better capability on tough terrain.

By getting rid of the split headlights from the existing Cherokee, the updated model brings a more integrated look to the Jeep range. There's now a closer family resemblance with the latest Compass and Grand Cherokee.

The changes are less evident at the rear. For example, new taillights feature an orange section outlining their lower section, and a revised bumper has a larger section of metallic trim.

Inside, the updates are fairly minor. The cabin layout is the same, but there appears to be more metallic trim, which lends a more sophisticated look.

Jeep’s teaser doesn’t tell us much more about the refreshed Cherokee other than what’s evident in these photos. However, the company says that the SUV has "even more fuel-efficient powertrain options," which points to a new engine being available. The most likely choice for the addition would be for FCA to use the new turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder from the 2018 Jeep Wrangler.

Source: Jeep