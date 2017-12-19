European production of the new Nissan Leaf has started at the Japanese company’s Sunderland plant in the United Kingdom. In addition to the Yokosuka and Smyrna sites, this is the third factory on the planet, where the world’s best-selling electric vehicle is manufactured.

Nissan explains the first examples of the Euro-spec Leaf are already rolling of the line with first customer deliveries on the continent expected in February next year. More than 85,000 Leafs have been sold on the Old continent since 2011.

As far as the Sunderland factory is concerned, Nissan has initially invested approximately $561 million before the Leaf entered production there in 2013. An additional investment of $48 million is guaranteeing the job of more than 2,000 people, working on the new generation Leaf at the brand and in the UK supply chain.

“Nissan led the way in introducing electric vehicles to Europe in 2011, and every year since then it’s been clear that more and more customers share our vision for the future of driving,” Kevin Fitzpatrick, Nissan Europe Divisional Vice President for Manufacturing, commented during the production start. “We're excited to start production in Sunderland and to bring the new Nissan Leaf to European markets from February.”

The Sunderland factory is also responsible for the assembling of two other Nissan models, the Qashqai and Juke, as well as Infiniti’s Q30 and QX30 crossovers. The plant holds the crown for the biggest UK car manufacturing line of all time with more than nine million cars built in 30 years.

As for the new Leaf itself, it already enjoys a very strong customer interest with more than 23,000 orders put in its first full month on the market. We expect the monthly sales to keep growing, as the electric vehicle will be very soon available to order in the United States.

Source: Nissan