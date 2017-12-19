Audi has finally started the teasing game for the next generation A6. However, the German manufacturer has decided to take a rather unusual approach, inviting “young talents and film makers” to present their vision of the vehicle to the world. Simply said, in the first teaser video, the automaker is not revealing anything, except for the debut year, which is (what a surprise!) 2018.

If you are interested in participating, the marque with the four rings wants you to focus on the three core characteristics that best describe the A6 – digitalization, performance, and comfort. You can discover all the information about the competition and how to participate through a special website, created by the German division of the company.

That’s basically everything Audi wants to talk about right now – nothing is revealed about the A6 itself. Thankfully, our spy photographers have managed to capture it testing several times and we already know some of the details surrounding the brand’s luxury sedan. According to some rumors, the vehicle will receive Audi’s Traffic Jam Pilot system, which made its debut on the new A8, allowing the car to go semi-autonomous at speeds of up to 37 miles per hour (60 kilometers per hour).

Based on the MLB Evo platform, the new A6 will be lighter, but bigger than the outgoing model. Power will be provided by a wide range of four- and six-cylinder turbocharged diesel and gasoline engines depending on the market.

We expect to see the new A6 in Geneva in March next year, so an online premiere could occur several weeks earlier. The first to arrive will be the traditional sedan, followed by a station wagon and the rugged A6 Allroad. Some sources claim Audi might bring the Allroad to the United States, as apparently there is a “small group of aficionados” for an alternative to crossovers.

Source: Audi Germany on YouTube