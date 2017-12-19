Arriving in dealerships now.
Following the best-ever sales month in its history, the Hyundai Tucson is now ready for the new model year, which brings a number of improvements for the South Korean SUV. While the engine lineup remains unchanged, additional equipment is added across the range.
Hyundai says the 2018 Tucson is already arriving at dealers and will be offered in a new SEL trim, which replaces the SE Popular Equipment package. It comes nicely equipped with an infotainment system, using a seven-inch screen and supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, as well as heated front seats as standard.
Additionally, the SE Plus now becomes the SEL Plus, according to the new SEL nomenclature, and receives an Infinity premium audio system and three years complimentary Blue Link Connected Care, Remote Services & Guidance. The Eco and Night trims have been discontinued, but the Value and Limited trims remain available for the new model year.
“The Tucson exterior and interior designs intertwine sleekness with sophistication,” Scott Margason, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor America, explains. “More functionality and practicality are featured within the 2018 Tucson delivering a modern-day CUV.”
As mentioned, the Tucson will continue to be offered with two gasoline engines, one naturally aspirated and one turbocharged. The 2.0-liter unit is bigger on displacement, but generates 164 horsepower (122 kilowatts) and 151 pound-feet (204 Newton-meters) of torque compared to 175 hp (130 kW) and 195 lb-ft (264 Nm) of torque for the smaller 1.6-liter turbo.
The 1.6 turbo is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, found on the Value, Limited or Limited with ultimate models. A six-speed auto with manual shifting mode and an overdrive lock-up torque converter is available for the 2.0-liter engine in SE, SEL and SEL Plus trims.
No pricing changes have been announced so far.
Note: 2017 Hyundai Tucson Night Edition pictured in the gallery.
2017 Hyundai Tucson Night Edition
2018 Hyundai Tucson Offers Striking Design, Advanced Technology and Safety Features
- Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay® available on a large 7-inch display
- Expanded availability of heated seats and heated steering wheel
- Blue Link® Connected Care, Remote Services & Guidance services are now complimentary for 3 years on equipped models
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 18, 2017 – The 2018 Tucson boasts a striking design, advanced technology and safety features for broad appeal. Led by the best November SUV sales month and the highest monthly sales total for Tucson in company history, the 2018 Tucson adds a 7-inch audio display system with expanded availability of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, HD Radio and heated seats. More than 90 percent of 2018 model year Tucsons will have these technologies included and are arriving in dealerships now.
For the 2018 model year, Tucson continues to improve in key areas:
- SEL Plus and Limited trims offer 3-years of complimentary Blue Link® Connected Care, Remote Services & Guidance
- Guidance Package includes free map and multimedia system updates
- 7-inch color touchscreen Hyundai Display Audio system (vs. 5-inch) is now standard on SEL and
- Value trims along with Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay® smartphone integration
- Heated steering wheel is a new feature included with Limited trims
- Heated front seats have been expanded to SEL trim and above
- Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror with HomeLink® is now available starting with Value trim
- SiriusXM® Radio and HD Radio® are now available starting with SEL
- YES Essentials® fabric seats are included with Gray and Beige cloth interiors
The SE trim remains the base model, while the SE Popular Equipment package becomes the SEL trim model and includes the addition of the 7-inch audio display system with Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay®. The SE Plus is renamed the SEL Plus building off of the new SEL nomenclature. The Value and Limited trims remain for the 2018 model year and include feature enhancements by model. The Eco and Night trims have been discontinued.
"The Tucson exterior and interior designs intertwine sleekness with sophistication," said Scott Margason, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor America. "More functionality and practicality are featured within the 2018 Tucson delivering a modern-day CUV."
The Tucson’s interior includes highly attractive features such as:
- Proximity key entry with push button start
- Hands-free smart liftgate with auto open
- Panoramic sunroof
- Dual automatic temperature control with Clean Air Ionizer and auto defogger
- Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror
- Enhanced navigation system featuring faster operation
- HomeLink
- Heated rear seats
Individual model features include a heated steering wheel in the Limited models and SiriusXM Satellite Radio® starting with the SEL Trim model. Infinity® premium audio with Clari-Fi™ Music Restoration Technology is featured on the SEL Plus as well as the Limited trim. Through innovative dual-stage cargo floor and reclining rear seats, flexible cargo solutions added additional cargo space, more than some mid-luxury SUVs.
Advanced safety features include blind spot detection with rear-cross traffic alert and lane change assist, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection and lane departure warning signals.
The vehicle offers two fuel efficient engine options including the 1.6-liter turbocharged, direct-injected four-cylinder with an estimated 175 horsepower and 195 lb.-ft. of torque. The turbo engine is coupled to a first-in-segment seven-speed EcoShift® dual-clutch transmission (DCT) found on the Value, Limited or Limited with ultimate models. The 2.0-liter, direct-injected four-cylinder with an estimated 164 horsepower and 151 lb.-ft. of torque, coupled with a six-speed automatic transmission standard on the SE, SEL and SEL Plus trims. The six-speed offers SHIFTRONIC ™ manual shifting mode and includes an overdrive lock-up torque converter for higher fuel economy at highway speeds. The 2018 Tucson FWD has an EPA-estimated 26 combined mpg for the 2.0-liter and 27 combined mpg for the 1.6-liter turbo.
The Tucson’s advanced exterior styling provides a feeling of contemporary design featuring exterior color updates, LED headlights, taillights and accents including:
- LED Daytime Running Lights
- HID headlights with Dynamic Bending Light
- 17-inch and 19-inch Alloy Wheels
- Door handle approach LEDs
