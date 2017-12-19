Following the best-ever sales month in its history, the Hyundai Tucson is now ready for the new model year, which brings a number of improvements for the South Korean SUV. While the engine lineup remains unchanged, additional equipment is added across the range.

Hyundai says the 2018 Tucson is already arriving at dealers and will be offered in a new SEL trim, which replaces the SE Popular Equipment package. It comes nicely equipped with an infotainment system, using a seven-inch screen and supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, as well as heated front seats as standard.

Additionally, the SE Plus now becomes the SEL Plus, according to the new SEL nomenclature, and receives an Infinity premium audio system and three years complimentary Blue Link Connected Care, Remote Services & Guidance. The Eco and Night trims have been discontinued, but the Value and Limited trims remain available for the new model year.

“The Tucson exterior and interior designs intertwine sleekness with sophistication,” Scott Margason, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor America, explains. “More functionality and practicality are featured within the 2018 Tucson delivering a modern-day CUV.”

As mentioned, the Tucson will continue to be offered with two gasoline engines, one naturally aspirated and one turbocharged. The 2.0-liter unit is bigger on displacement, but generates 164 horsepower (122 kilowatts) and 151 pound-feet (204 Newton-meters) of torque compared to 175 hp (130 kW) and 195 lb-ft (264 Nm) of torque for the smaller 1.6-liter turbo.

The 1.6 turbo is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, found on the Value, Limited or Limited with ultimate models. A six-speed auto with manual shifting mode and an overdrive lock-up torque converter is available for the 2.0-liter engine in SE, SEL and SEL Plus trims.

No pricing changes have been announced so far.

Additional details are available at the press release section below.

Note: 2017 Hyundai Tucson Night Edition pictured in the gallery.

Source: Hyundai