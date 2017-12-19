The ATS appears as a coupe-only model in leaked GM VIN code documents.

After losing its base engine last summer, the Cadillac ATS might remain a coupe-only offering for the next model year. The information is still not confirmed by the manufacturer, but General Motors VIN code documents, submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for the 2019 model year and brought to our attention by The Truth About Cars, list no ATS sedan. Powertrain options remain unchanged.

U.S. sales of the ATS have fallen each year since 2013 and this year deliveries are down by 37.5 percent for the first 11 months compared to the same period last year. November was the worst month in the history of the model with only 831 units registered. The combined sales of the ATS sedan and coupe last year are 21,505, significantly less than the first full year on the market (2013) - 38,319 units.

Cadillac was not able to confirm or deny the information, but a couple of months ago the company’s president Johan de Nysschen announced the brand plans to “rebalance its sedan portfolio,” eventually discontinuing the ATS, CTS, and XTS sedans. All they will be replaced by a single model, the new CT5, which will have a starting price of about $35,000. At some point in the future, another entry-level sedan might join the lineup, rivaling the Audi A3 and the future Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan.

The leaked internal documents also reveal the CT6 is about to lose its base 2.0-liter turbo engine for the 2019 model year. Thus, the 3.6-liter V6 will become the new entry-level option for the large sedan, but the 2.0 turbo will continue to be used in the hybrid version, which remains the only variant with no all-wheel drive. The system is standard across the range.

The CTS and XTS will carry over with no changes to the new model year.

Source: The Truth About Cars via Carscoops

