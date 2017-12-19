Our favorite Russian body repair guru Arthur Tussik is back with a fresh video, this time tackling what would seem to be a totaled BMW X3. The video intro showing pretty much the entire front clip smashed to bits is eye opening by itself, but then we get a look at just how damaged both front rails are. Things like hoods, fasicas, and similar crash parts can be easily replaced, but the magic touch comes with the frame work.

The Bimmer showed up to Tussik’s shop already partially disassembled. It appears the right side of the vehicle took the brunt of the impact, as evidenced by the frame rail that was bent backward almost 90 degrees. What we find interesting about this repair is the effort Tussik makes to pull both frame rails out and get them precisely aligned, even though he planned all along to cut and replace the severely damaged right side rail. We aren’t body pros, but it seems like Tussik takes plenty of steps to help ensure the new parts will line up properly.

We also get to see some different body shop tools in action, which is always cool to behold. Most car fanatics have a modest collection of wrenches, but seeing the wide array of specialty tools used to smooth and shape metal – never mind the skill to properly wield them – gives us a profound sense of appreciation for the effort and patience required to actually pull off a repair like this. Watching Tussik tapping the deformed left fender back into shape reminds us that we don’t have the patience to open a box of cereal without tearing off the cardboard flap.

Tussik wasn’t tasked with seeing the SUV all the way though to a finished product. His part of the repair included the metal work, welding, and installing all the new components to give this X3 a face again, which took all of 19 hours. A few more of these videos and we might be tempted to jump into some auto body repair of our own. We suspect, however, that Tussik makes it all look much easier than it really is.

Source: Arthur Tussik via YouTube