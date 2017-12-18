GM attempted to keep the images from getting out.

The recently leaked CAD images of a mid-engined vehicle from General Motors appear to be the real deal, according to the latest evidence. A lawyer for the automaker contacted Jalopnik over the photos, calling them "copyright artwork," and requested that the site take them down. In addition, GM used the Digital Millennium Copyright Act to remove the pictures from Jalopnik's Facebook page. For reference, Motor1.com didn't receive any requests to take down our story about the CAD images.

More Corvette News:

By filing these requests, the General confirmed that the CAD images belong to the company, and apparently the renderings weren't something that the company wanted the general public to see. The legal action doesn't confirm that the components are for a mid-engined Corvette, but it's hard to imagine what else GM could have under development that could use this powerplant.

A user named ZERV posted the CAD drawings on CorvetteForum, and they appeared to come from photos of a computer screen. The pictures showed a variety of angles of the components for a mid-engine vehicle, including the front suspension, rear subframe, transaxle, and the actual powerplant. The forum's users were fairly certain that the renderings depicted GM's upcoming model, but there was nothing to substantiate these feelings at the time. ZERV eventually deleted the images.

Mid-Engined Corvette Advanced Prototype Spy Photos
11 photos
Mid-Engined Corvette Advanced Prototype Spy Photos Mid-Engined Corvette Advanced Prototype Spy Photos Mid-Engined Corvette Advanced Prototype Spy Photos Mid-Engined Corvette Advanced Prototype Spy Photos Mid-Engined Corvette Advanced Prototype Spy Photos Mid-Engined Corvette Advanced Prototype Spy Photos Mid-Engined Corvette Advanced Prototype Spy Photos Mid-Engined Corvette Advanced Prototype Spy Photos Mid-Engined Corvette Advanced Prototype Spy Photos Mid-Engined Corvette Advanced Prototype Spy Photos Mid-Engined Corvette Advanced Prototype Spy Photos

Chevrolet Corvette

Chevrolet Corvette

MSRP $56,590

Explore Reviews Build

More photos

Leaked Mid-Engine C8 Corvette CAD Photos
Leaked Mid-Engine C8 Corvette CAD Photos
2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1
2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1
Coolest Cars to Rent On Turo
Coolest Cars to Rent On Turo
Crashed Chevy Corvette
Crashed Chevy Corvette
Chevrolet Corvette Indy Concept cutaway sketch by David Kimble
Chevrolet Corvette Indy Concept cutaway sketch by David Kimble
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Spy Photos
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Spy Photos

The details in these CAD images also fit with earlier rumors about the mid-engine Corvette. A recent report suggested that the model might be available with two turbocharged, V8 powertrain options: a 4.2-liter and 5.5-liter. The smaller mill would allegedly produce around 650 horsepower (485 kilowatts), and the larger one could have roughly 850 hp (634 kW). The existing naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 might be option, too.

Source: Jalopnik

Leaked Mid-Engine C8 Corvette CAD Photos

Leaked C8 Corvette CAD image
4 photos
Leaked C8 Corvette CAD image Leaked C8 Corvette CAD image Leaked C8 Corvette CAD image Leaked C8 Corvette CAD image

Chevrolet Corvette

Chevrolet Corvette

MSRP $56,590

Explore Reviews Build

More photos

2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1
2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1
Coolest Cars to Rent On Turo
Coolest Cars to Rent On Turo
Crashed Chevy Corvette
Crashed Chevy Corvette
Chevrolet Corvette Indy Concept cutaway sketch by David Kimble
Chevrolet Corvette Indy Concept cutaway sketch by David Kimble
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Spy Photos
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Spy Photos
2019 New Models Guide
2019 New Models Guide