NEED FOR SPEED PAYBACK SPEEDCROSS UPDATE



Our first big content update is here and it’s coming December 19, here's what it brings.

Abandoned Cars

You may have noticed a few cars being driven around Fortune Valley by the Street Leagues that aren’t yet available to own yourself. That all changes now.

Need for Speed Payback is home to a number of beautiful cars and rumor has it several of them are starting to appear throughout the world, just waiting for a new owner to come along. We’re talking about the Mazda RX-7 Spirit R, Volvo 242DL, Volvo Amazon P130, Plymouth Barracuda, Nissan Skyline 2000 GTR and the BMW M3 Evolution II E30.

Starting December 19, the abandoned cars will start to appear, hidden within Fortune Valley. Find the car, escape the cops, keep the car. Once you’ve acquired the car, it will then be available to purchase from a dealership of your choice.

Abandoned Cars will start appearing across Fortune Valley very soon as a free addition to all owners of NFS Payback.

The first car to go find is the Mazda RX-7 Spirit R, with more cars to arrive in the comings weeks.

Speedcross



Rav has been busy setting up a Mini John Cooper Works Countryman for a Speedcross driver who has since disappeared, and with no-one to drive it he agrees to let Mac give it a shot. Ever the Showman, Mac impresses Rav, who in turn decides to let him use the car in the upcoming Speedcross Competition.

Take control of Mac as you go up against a number of drivers from all over the world, with cities such as Palmont, Bayview, Rockport, Fairhaven and Olympic City all represented, with the ultimate goal of beating the reigning champion, The Barracuda.

Speedcross is an event that focuses on scoring as many points as you can through a pre-determined course. Go big, and go fast as you score points in each of the following areas; Drift Zones, Jumps, Speedtraps and Smackables.

The introduction of Speedcross will also include sixteen brand new events, split across four zones; Canyon, Airfield, Construction and Ember valley.

Two new cars will be added within the Speedcross pack, the Mini John Cooper Works Countryman and the Infiniti Q60 S. These won’t be the only cars available within the Speedcross class, joining them are the; Nissan 350Z, Ford Focus RS and Dodge Charger.

Speedcross will be free to all owners of the Deluxe Edition and will be purchasable as a separate standalone for everyone else.

BMW M Performance Parts

A selection of our BMW cars will be receiving a number of new BMW M Performance parts as part of their visual customization options. These parts will be available to buy and equip the same way as all other visual customization parts, via the garage.

BMW M4 GTS

Front Fender

Side Skirts

Wing Mirrors

BMW M5

Front Canards

Front Bumper

Spoiler

Diffuser

Rear Bumper

Sideskirts

Front Fender

Grille

Wing Mirrors

BMW X6M

Sideskirts

Front Fenders

Wing Mirrors

Grille

Rear Bumper

Front Bumper

BMW M2

Front Canards

Front Bumper

Spoiler

Diffuser

Rear Bumper

Exhaust

Sideskirts

Front Fenders

Grille

Speedlists – Drift Run

We’re adding a new game mode into Speedlists, Drift Runs. These are based on the Drift Trial events that you will have played within the single player of NFS Payback. Up to 8 players will be able to take part in the event, with a multiplier being given to those that are in front (distance wise).

In total there will be 10 different drift runs, available in both day and night settings.

These additions to Speedlists will be available to everyone from December 19th.

Steering Wheel Support

Since we revealed NFS Payback there’s been one question that’s been rumbling on amongst our community, will Need for Speed Payback support steering wheels? The short answer to this is that yes, steering wheel support is on the way.

We’ve partnered with Logitech to ensure the following wheels will be officially supported:

Logitech G29

Logitech G920

Steering wheel support will be coming to all platforms and will be available to everyone from December 19th.

From everyone at Ghost, we’d like to take this moment to wish everyone within the NFS Community a very Happy Holidays and an even better New Year. There’s more to come, and we can’t wait to talk about. We’ll see you in 2018.

