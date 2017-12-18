A new, brief spy video provides a look at the two headlight designs for the refreshed C-Class. This isn't the first time for us to see them, but it's the best opportunity yet to compare the options side by side.

The LED lights on the left are likely an optional, more sophisticated setup, and they look a lot like the sophisticated Multibeam units that are already available on other Mercedes models. Conversely, the parts on the right are probably the stock parts for the refreshed C-Class. They still feature LEDs but not the more attractive, jewel-like arrangement as the other ones. Earlier spy shots even caught the updated C-Class testing with basic, halogen lights.

The rest of the C-Class' exterior doesn't receive extensive upgrades. There are minor tweaks to the front fascia, taillights, and rear bumper, but the revisions aren't large enough to overhaul the model's look.

Mercedes has new tech for the C-Class' cabin, though. A revised center stack includes an upgraded infotainment system, and a console-mounted touchpad controls it. Base trims would have analog gauges in the instrument cluster, but a digital layout would likely be an option.

Buyers will have lots of powertrain options. A turbocharged four-cylinder will likely still be at the bottom of the range, and the C350e plug-in hybrid will continue to be available, too. The C43 AMG will potentially switch to Mercedes' inline six. The 4.0-liter biturbo V8 will be in the C63, and a new C63 R will potentially top the range as the most hardcore version. Europeans will still be able to get diesel-fueled engines, but they probably won't be sold in the U.S.

The refreshed C-Class sedan will debut in early 2018. The coupe, wagon, and convertible variants will slowly roll out afterward.

Source: walkoART - Videos via YouTube