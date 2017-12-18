Considering the Lamborghini Urus made its world debut just a few days ago, it will still take some time for the collective automative media to get their hands on one, let alone put the SUV up against some of its closest rivals. Thankfully, video games are here to help. One user decided to put the new Urus up against the BMW X6 M, and the Porsche Cayenne Turbo in Forza Motorsport 7 to see how the three sporty SUVs would fare.

On paper at least, the Lamborghini Urus is the most powerful of the three. Equipped with a 4.0-liter biturbo V8 good for 650 horsepower (484 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque, the raging bull is able to sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 3.6 seconds, and continue on to a top speed of 190 mph (305 kmh). But don’t discount the competition just yet.

The Porsche Cayenne Turbo is powered by a similar 4.0-liter biturbo V8 producing a respectable 505 hp (404 kW) and 567 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque, giving it the ability to sprint to 60 mph (96 kmh) in just 3.9 seconds. The BMW, meanwhile, produces 567 hp (422 kW) courtesy of a 4.4-liter V8, giving it the ability the sprint to 60 in just 3.8 seconds, and continue on to a top speed of 156 mph (251 kmh). So, how do the three compare on screen?

In a straight line to 100 kmh (62 mph), the Lamborghini reigns supreme. The user records a time of 3.3 seconds for the Urus, 3.6 seconds of the X6 M, and 3.8 seconds for the Cayenne. Those numbers make the SUVs a bit quicker in the digital world than in reality.

To 200 kmh (124 kmh), the Lamborghini once again is the winner with a time of 12.7 seconds. The Porsche comes in at second with time of 13.3 seconds, and the X6 M is third with a respectable time of 13.7 seconds. The same placement results can be seen up to 250 kmh (155 mph).

The user also tested the top speed of each of the three vehicles, as well as lap times. Once again the Lamborghini was the fastest, coming in at 302 kmh (187 mph) in a straight line, and recording a lap time of 1:19.486. The X6 M, surprisingly, was the second fastest in a straight line at 296 kmh (184 mph), but third on the track with a lap time of 1:21.886. The Porsche Cayenne was third fastest in a straight line at 291 kmh (181 mph), but slightly quicker around the track at 1:21.749.

All told, the Lamborghini lives up to the hype… at least in Forza. We’ll be curious to see how the same trio of SUVs stack up in the real world.