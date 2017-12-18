We still can’t quite wrap our heads around the idea Mercedes has made the ludicrous G650 Landaulet, a luxurious V12 G-Class with an electrically retractable soft top and all the off-road prowess that has made the G-Wagen a living legend. Rumored to cost somewhere in the region of €630,000 (before taxes), the opulent four seater is one of the most expensive models to carry the fabled three-pointed star badge.

It’s a rare sight on the streets taking into account production is limited to only 99 examples, with the last one auctioned for almost double the model’s original asking price: €1.2 million, to benefit the “Laureus sport for good foundation” charity.

One of the vehicles that has already been built was driven in a winter wonderland where German TV presenters Jean Pierre „JP“ Kraemer and Matthias Malmedie had the privilege to take a ride in the Landaulet. After trying to relax on those comfy rear seats, which by the way were taken straight from an S-Class, they took turns behind the steering wheel of the Maybach-ified G-Wagen.

Not that it comes as a big surprise, but they had a blast driving the unusual G. The third new Mercedes-Maybach after the S-Class Sedan and the lavish S650 Convertible special edition, the Landaulet joins other special projects based on the outgoing G-Class W463, such as the 6x6 and the 4x42.

You could say this is one of the most versatile cars ever made as it can go virtually anywhere, with or without the top, and you’ll be cocooned in a luxurious cabin. With a biturbo 6.0-liter V12 engine pushing out 621 horsepower (463 kilowatts) and 737 pound-feet (1,000 Newton-meters) to the gargantuan 22-inch wheels, it’s safe to say the Landaulet is not lacking in the power department. It’s also reasonably fast considering it has an estimated top speed of 150 mph (250 kph), though you should know there’s an electronic speed limiter programmed to kick in at 112 mph (180 kph).

We can only hope the new G-Class W464 due in Detroit next month will also spawn a few of these unusual versions to show what can happen when the engineers let their minds run wild and have the backing of the company’s executives.