After buying a brand new Mercedes G500 4x42 a few months ago, alpine skier Jon Olsson realized a transformation was in order to allow the behemoth fit into the tight parking garages of Monaco. He also wanted to make his €250,000 (nearly $300,000) G-Wagen a little bit more special than the others, so he decided to kill two birds with one stone by chopping off the roof.

Thus, the world’s first G500 4x42 convertible was born, though there’s still some work left to do as he needs to figure out what to do in terms of protection against the elements of nature. A full reveal of the one and only Mercedes G500 4x42 convertible (still with four seats) is scheduled to take place on January 16 and Jon Olsson says he has a few surprises in tow to make the G-Class Squared even more bonkers, with a custom sound system being on the to-do list.

Even before getting rid of the roof, the G-Wagen was already quite special, having been fitted with goodies such as an upgraded suspension, chunky off-road tires, lighting package, bullbar, body wrap with camouflage pattern, and a roof rack. It goes without saying the latter had to go now that the vehicle no longer has a top. In addition, Absolute Motors was tasked to dial the biturbo 4.0-liter V8 engine from the series 422 horsepower (310 kilowatts) to somewhere in the region of 800 hp (597 kW).

As a final note, Mercedes retired the G500 4x42 at the end of October when the off roader weighing it at a hefty 3,021 kilograms (6,660 pounds) was discontinued. Hopefully, the model will return for an encore with the next-generation G-Class slated to debut next month in Detroit at the 2018 North American International Auto Show.