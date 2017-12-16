Several outlets are reporting the next generation Ford Ranger might premiere at the North American International Auto Show. The Blue Oval has already confirmed it is finally bringing its midsize pickup truck to the U.S. market, but at this point there’s nothing official about its debut date.

Just like every Ford and pickup fan out there, we are also excited for the new Ranger. The manufacturer is already testing prototypes with production bodies and even the FX4 trim was spotted earlier this month (pictured in the gallery). Now, trucks.com and Autoweek both report the regular model should show its face in Detroit and the FX4 may be revealed alongside it.

Naturally, we take this information with a grain of salt, as neither Ford nor the organizers of the auto show are mentioning a reveal for 14 January, when is the first press day of the event. The automaker has already confirmed the new Ranger is coming to America by the end of next year, so there are multiple other possible venues for a debut.

For the U.S. market, the new Ranger is expected to receive a number of new engines, starting with a four-cylinder EcoBoost unit, followed by a larger 2.7-liter V6 and a range-topping 3.5 V6 EcoBoost for the flagship Raptor version. The good news is each engine will be paired to a new 10-speed automatic gearbox, replacing the current six-speed auto.

We already know the new Ranger, together with the new body-on-frame Bronco, will be produced at Ford’s Wayne, Michigan, production facility. The regular model should hit the streets by the end of 2018, or in early 2019, while the Raptor will follow later in the same year or early 2020.

While the total sales in the midsize segment are down by 2.1 percent in the first 11 months of the year, they are projected to grow in the next couple of months.

Source: trucks.com and Autoweek