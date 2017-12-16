Launched in May 2014, the R8 LMX served as a last hurrah for the first generation of Audi’s supercar and was special for a number of reasons. First and foremost, its naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine was dialed to a meaty 570 horsepower (419 kilowatts) and 398 pound-feet (540 Newton-meters), which not only made it more powerful than the Plus version of those days, but also stronger than the hardcore GT.

Second of all, it was unveiled as the “world’s first production car with laser high beams,” but BMW ultimately managed to beat them to the punch by being the first to actually deliver a car fitted with this tech. It happened in June 2014, so a month after R8 LMX's debut, when the Bavarian company handed over an i8 plug-in hybrid sports car equipped with laser headlights.

Available exclusively as a coupe, the Audi R8 LMX is a rare sight taking into account production was limited to only 99 units. When it was available for purchase, the V10 supercar had an exorbitant price tag of €210,000 and was easily the company’s most expensive car. For the sake of comparison, the current-generation R8 in the range-topping Plus specification and the recently launched Spyder body style is still slightly cheaper, with prices starting at €207,500.

This particular R8 LMX is a right-hand-drive example registered in the United Kingdom and carries the “R6 LMX” license plate. Upon closer inspection, you can see that one of the bolts that keeps the license plate tightly in place has been painted black to make the “6” look more like an “8,” at least from afar. We’re going to assume the “R8 LMX” plate has been registered by someone else.

Audi launched the first-gen R8’s swan song with an exclusive Ara Blue paint, but this one has a more subdued gray look combined with the regular black sideblades featuring a matte finish also applied onto the rear wing, side mirrors, and diffuser – all of which are made from carbon fiber-reinforced polymer (CFRP). The owner hasn’t fiddled with the wheels as these are the stock 19-inch alloys combined with carbon ceramic brakes paired with red brake calipers.

It’s nice to see that such a rare high-end car is being used properly, especially since we’re dealing with a dying breed given the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter FSI is becoming sort of like a dinosaur in today's automotive industry of turbocharged downsized engines.