Toyota is about to perform the ol’ switcheroo as while the sporty coupe is available in Europe as the GT86, United States is about to get the 86 GT. Set to be available for the 2018 model year, the rear-wheel-drive machine will receive this new GT trim bringing more comfort features to essentially act as a successor to the 2017MY 86 860 Special Edition pictured here. While that one was capped at only 860 examples, the GT will be a regular trim level.

The piece of information comes courtesy of our friends at CarsDirect via dealer guides revealing the forthcoming 86 GT will add goodies such as heated seats with refreshed upholstery applied also on the parking brake handle and on the steering wheel. The latter comes with audio controls and is also gaining silver stitching to provide a contrasting effect.

To sweeten the deal, Toyota will also throw in push-button start and dual-zone climate control, while an anti-theft device is going to be part of the package as well. Rounding off the upgrades on the inside would have to be a 4.2-inch screen in charge of displaying various information, like torque output, G forces, temperatures, and a tachometer.

Stepping outside of the vehicle, the 2018 86 GT will reportedly receive LED fog lights and what is described as being an “underbody aerodynamic panel,” which might be some sort of a splitter. Toyota will actually divide this trim level into two, with the regular variant getting some body-colored body accents whereas the GT Black will also boast a Raven Black finish on the rear wing and side mirror caps.

With 2018 right around the corner, an official announcement from Toyota about this new specification of the 86 should be made shortly. Expect to pay $29,280 for the six-speed manual and $30,000 for the automatic model, with both prices factoring in the $895 destination charge.

