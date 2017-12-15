If the Motor1.com staff had its way, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles would cram its Hellcat 6.2-liter supercharged V8 into every model the company makes. While there's little chance of ever seeing the mill in a Chrysler Pacifica or 300, our pals at Omniauto now have a rendering imagining what the powerplant might look like when under the next-gen Ram 1500's hood.

To make the 707-horsepower (527-kilowatt) Hellcat work in the Ram, this rendering imagines the trucks with lots of air inlets for cooling the supercharged V8. The big openings in the lower fascia and nostrils in the hood should be enough to get the job done. For a meaner look, the truck features a blacked-out grille and matching dark-finished wheels. Large brake rotors and bright red calipers handle the duty of slowing down the pickup at high speeds. Slightly larger fender flares and side sills also subtly communicate this meaner Ram's performance potential, too.

The new Ram 1500 will debut at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit in January. It will wear a more angular appearance up front, including sharper lines around the grille, according to spy shots. Gasoline-fueled V6 and V8 engines will continue to make up the bulk of the powertrain range. Later, a diesel and plug-in hybrid will possibly join the lineup. Unfortunately, the Hellcat likely won't be among the options.

Inside, the Ram 1500 receives a more modern layout. A big infotainment system dominates the center stack, and it eliminates the need for some conventional buttons. A row of toggle switches with a metallic finish looks quite attractive, too.

While there's no indication of a Hellcat-powered Ram 1500 ever hitting the road, there is precedence for a muscle truck from the company. Starting in 2004, buyers in the United States were able to get the Dodge Viper's 8.3-liter V10 in the Ram SRT-10 pickup. With 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts) driving the rear wheels, these beasts were able to roast the tires with ease. Initially, they were only available as a two-door regular cab, but a four-door Quad Cab arrived a year later.

Source: Omniauto