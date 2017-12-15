We are slowly getting tired of seeing the next generation Mercedes-Benz G-Class in preliminary official (interior) photos and spy shots, but, you know, that’s part of the game. In the same day the German company detailed the cabin of the new off-roader, we bring you another spy video, showing a pair of prototypes testing somewhere in Germany.

The good thing this time is on of the mules is static, which gives us a chance to take a more detailed look at its body. Despite the camouflage, we can catch a glimpse of the round headlights and the boxy overall shape of the rugged SUV. Under closer inspection, you’ll also notice a couple of cameras mounted on the radiator grille, most likely used by an advanced 360-degree around view system for off-road usage.

Despite its not-so-new look on the outside, the slightly bigger and a bit lighter 2018 G-Class will feature many improvements underneath the skin, like a new independent front suspension setup, an electromechanical steering system, and a nine-speed automatic transmission. They will be combined with low-range gearing and three differential locks, precisely delivering power to the wheels in tough off-road conditions, and a body-on-frame construction.

We know for a fact the new G-Class will continue to be offered in several wild versions, like the G63 which will have more than 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts). Lesser versions will use popular six-cylinder gasoline and diesel options from the wide powertrain portfolio of the German manufacturer.

The interior of the 2018 model year G-Class will represent a huge leap forward compared to today’s vehicle. Actually, the cabin has been entirely redesigned and now features the familiar two-screen layout, also seen in the new S-Class and E-Class. Thanks to the increased dimensions, passengers will enjoy a bit more space, especially at the back where the leg room has been improved.

