Hot on the heels of the interior images released this week with the new G-Class, Mercedes has set up a dedicated page on the company’s website to provide a closer look at the revamped cabin. It gives us the opportunity to check out in detail what has changed, and to sum it up using just one word: everything. Not only does it offer more space than ever before, but it also features a lot more technology than its predecessor – as it should considering the W463 has been around since 1990 with a few updates in-between.

From the dual 12.3-inch screens to the pair of cup holders nestled in the center console, the G-Wagen’s interior has been redesigned from the ground up. Passengers sitting on the reclining rear bench will get to enjoy an extra 5.9 inches (15 centimeters) of leg room, which has also been increased in the front by 1.5 inches (3.8 cm). Shoulder width is up by 1.5 inches (3.8 cm) and 1 inch (27 mm) front and rear, while elbow room has jumped by 2.7 inches (68 mm) in the front and 2.2 inches (56 mm) in the back.

Should you desire to carry more cargo than what the trunk can accommodate with the rear seats in place, Mercedes says the rear bench can be folded entirely or only parts of it, depending on what you need. Motor1.com Managing Editor, Steven Ewing, had the opportunity to take a seat inside the new G during a preview event and aside from the obvious changes, he says the quality of the materials has increased and even the headliner together with the pillars feel more upscale than before.

Those looking to spice up the G-Class will be able to order the off-road icon in the AMG Line configuration bringing a flat-bottomed steering wheel making its debut on the model.

A full reveal of the W464 will take place in January during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

You can access the 360-degree images at the source link below.

Source: Mercedes